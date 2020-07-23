General News

Mystery Drama “CHIP-IN” Premieres At The Top Of Its Time Slot In Ratings

July 23, 2020
The new MBC drama “CHIP-IN” has premiered on the prime of the pack of Wednesday evening dramas.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the July 22 premiere recorded common nationwide viewership scores of three.7 and three.9 %. This represents a slight enhance from its predecessor, the four-episode drama “She Is aware of The whole lot,” which recorded 2.three and a couple of.5 % scores for its closing episode.

On KBS, Nana and Park Sung Hoon‘s “Into the Ring” recorded scores of two.5 and three.zero %, much like final week‘s scores.

On the cable aspect, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” recorded scores of two.048 %.

