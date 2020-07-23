Mystery Drama “CHIP-IN” Premieres At The Top Of Its Time Slot In Ratings

The new MBC drama “CHIP-IN” has premiered on the prime of the pack of Wednesday evening dramas.
Based on Nielsen Korea, the July 22 premiere recorded common nationwide viewership scores of three.7 and three.9 %. This represents a slight enhance from its predecessor, the four-episode drama “She Is aware of The whole lot,” which recorded 2.three and a couple of.5 % scores for its closing episode.
On KBS, Nana and Park Sung Hoon‘s “Into the Ring” recorded scores of two.5 and three.zero %, much like final week‘s scores.
On the cable aspect, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” recorded scores of two.048 %.
Take a look at the primary episode of “CHIP-IN” right here…
Watch Now
… and the newest episode of “Into the Ring” right here!
Watch Now
Supply (1)
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment