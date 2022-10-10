Mystery for the death of the Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla in Brazil: “She knew she was in danger”

Relatives are waiting for the autopsy of his body

Two days after the Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla was found dead in the hotel where she was staying while competing in the Woman’s Physique category of the South American Bodybuilding Championship in São Paulo, Brazil, new details of what happened were known.

“She knew she was in danger.” revealed in dialogue with HD Chronicle the mother and sister of the athlete, that in the absence of an autopsy to add more details, the main versions suggest that suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

“They did something to him, they gave him something”assured Carmen, Johana’s mother, and added: “I have doubts about her death. I spoke with her at nine o’clock at night and she was happy, it was good”.

Colla finished second in the Brazilian championship

The story began last Wednesday, when the native of Lomas de Zamora traveled to Brazilian lands to compete in one of the most important tournaments in South America. Two days later she made her presentation, she took second place and shared the joy with her family, with whom she communicated through a video call. Finally, on Saturday morning, the competitor was found dead in her hotel room.

Now, her mother Carmen told some details that sowed a cloak of mystery around her death. “I have doubts that something was done to him. I asked three times ‘Are you okay?’ She was with my granddaughters, her daughters. The three of us talked to her together. ‘I’m fine, stay calm,’ she told me, ”she explained.

“And at two in the morning we got the call that she passed away. I still can’t believe it,” she lamented. The painful news was given by Johana’s ex-partner (also a bodybuilder), who curiously had traveled to Brazil at her express request.

According to reports, upon arrival at the hotel, the 30-year-old Argentine was transferred to a double room that had to share with another athlete from the delegationa situation that became uncomfortable since this man would have tried to inject a substance while he slept in order to “abuse” her.

“She didn’t know why they put her in that room. She did not claim anything, she was happy (at first). Later she called crying, that the organization treated her badly. That is why we suspect that someone has done something to her, ”added Carmen, while she continues to fight for the repatriation of her daughter’s body.

For its part, the International Federation of Bodybuilding Argentina (IFBB) published a statement on its social networks in which it explained: “While sleeping, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The hotel’s medical staff and the Brazilian Emergency Medical Service performed more than an hour of resuscitation, which was unfortunately unsuccessful. The acting doctor has informed us that it was a sudden death. We extend our deepest prayers to his family and to our entire bodybuilding community.”

“If he died due to health problems, we understand. But With everything that happened, we are concerned. No one is responsible, we are at the other end, we do not understand anything, “said Johana’s sister about the case that is far from being resolved.

