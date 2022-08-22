Mystery of the children found dead in an abandoned suitcase in New Zealand: they located a possible relative in South Korea

New Zealand Police investigators work at the scene in Auckland on August 11, 2022, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely to be in South Korea.

Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018But there has been no record of his departure since then, said Park Seung-hoon, an official with the National Police Agency in Seoul.

Park said that the South Korean police passed the information on to the New Zealand police after receiving a request for research assistance. But South Korean police currently have no authority to trace the woman’s whereabouts or detain her, as she remains a New Zealand citizen possibly linked to a crime that occurred in New Zealand, Park said.

It would be difficult for South Korean police to pursue her unless New Zealand officially requests her extradition.which can happen if the investigation progresses to the point where Interpol places a red notice against him, Park said.

The woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand.where he obtained citizenship. New Zealand police suspect the woman could be the mother of the children found dead, as her previous address in New Zealand was registered in a storage unit where the suitcases were kept for years. according to Park.

The Papatoetoe storage unit where suitcases were stored for years (DAVID ROWLAND / AFP)

The children’s remains were found last week in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an online auction involving abandoned items. The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for several yearsand the bags had been in storage for at least three or four years, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

New Zealand police said the bodies would have been preserved for several yearswhich complicates the investigation of the crime.

“The New Zealand Police are leading this investigation and we will cooperate with their request.” an official said.

An overview shows the Manukau Counties Police Station leading an investigation. (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND / AFP)

The police have reviewed hours of video footage, but key moments may have been blacked out due to the time elapsed between the deaths of the victims and the discovery of the bodies.

“We are doing our best to identify the victims (…) What I can say is that we are making very good progress with the DNA investigation”police said on the day of the discovery, adding that they were working with Interpol.

Both the storage unit and the property where the bags were taken have been thoroughly examined by forensic teams.

New Zealand authorities reiterated last week that the family that found the bodies has no connection to the killings.

They receive support to cope with traumaaccording to the New Zealand authorities.

(With information from AP and AFP)