“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” And “Repair You” Come To Quiet Conclusions On Thursday

JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” and KBS2’s “Repair You” each got here to an finish on June 25.

Based on Nielsen Korea, “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” concluded with a lift in rankings, recording common viewership of three.558 % viewership, near its private greatest of three.7 %. “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” will likely be adopted by “Was It Love?” a romantic comedy starring Track Ji Hyo and Son Ho Jun.

“Repair You,” which additionally aired its finale on Thursday, got here to an finish with a slight dip in rankings from the earlier episode. The finale recorded common nationwide viewership of two.1 and a couple of.three %, for a 0.2 level dip from Wednesday. “Repair You” will likely be adopted subsequent week by workplace rom-com “Into the Ring,” starring Nana and Park Sung Hoon.

tvN’s “Oh My Child” made a minor restoration from Wednesday, recording 1.844 % viewership, whereas MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” didn’t air on Thursday.

