Mysuru Gangrape Case: ‘Lady And Her Buddy Must No longer Have Long gone To A Abandoned Position’, Says Karnataka House Minister Araga Jnanendra | 📰 LatestLY

Karnataka House Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday blamed gangrape sufferer, announcing “The woman & her good friend should have long past to a abandoned position”. House Minister additionally blamed Congress announcing “The rape took place in Mysuru however Congress seeking to achieve political mileage from the incident”.

The rape took place in Mysuru however Congress seeking to achieve political mileage from the incident. It used to be an inhuman incident. The woman & her good friend should have long past to a abandoned position there, they must now not have long past there: Karnataka House Minister Araga Jnanendra on Mysuru gangrape case %.twitter.com/GYc3DovcuJ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral tendencies and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does now not suppose any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)