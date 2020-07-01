‘Mythbusters’ Host Adam Savage Denies Sister’s Sexual Abuse Claims – Variety

A lawsuit has been filed towards Adam Savage, the co-host of “Mythbusters,” alleging that he sexually abused his sister after they have been each younger kids.

The go well with was introduced in New York by Miranda Pacchiana, who claims that Savage sexually assaulted her “repeatedly over the course of a number of years,” starting when she was seven-years-old and he was 9.

“As a baby, this expertise shook my sense of security and crushed my self-confidence. For many years afterward, I handled intervals of melancholy and near-constant anxiousness,” Pacchiana wrote in an announcement on her weblog. “The general public must know that Adam Savage sexually abused me once I was a baby, as set forth within the lawsuit that I’ve lastly been in a position to carry in spite of everything of those years.”

Savage has denied the allegations by way of his lawyer Andrew Brettler, who supplied Variety with the next assertion from him.

“Whereas I hope that my sister will get the assistance she wants to seek out peace, this wants to finish. For a few years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and different members of my household to anybody who will hear. By spreading quite a few unfaithful tales about us in pursuit of a monetary bonanza, she has tortured our whole household and estranged herself from all of us. I’ll struggle this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to place this to relaxation as soon as and for all,” Savage mentioned within the assertion.

The host and Pacchiana’s mom Karen Savage has additionally condemned the lawsuit in an announcement obtained from Brettler.

“It makes me very unhappy to say this, however my daughter suffers from extreme psychological well being challenges, and it’s devastating that she’s placing Adam and our whole household by means of this. Adam is an effective man, and I help him fully,” reads her assertion.

In accordance with Pacchiana, who says she is submitting the lawsuit below the New York Baby Victims Act, she and her brother haven’t made contact in over 20 years.

Within the lawsuit, which was obtained by the New York Put up, Pacchiana alleges that Savage “would repeatedly rape her” and pressure her to carry out oral intercourse on him, “together with different types of sexual abuse.”

Savage is finest recognized for having hosted the Discovery Channel collection which goals to bust common myths, till it was canceled by the community in 2016. The collection has since been revived by the Science Channel with completely different hosts. He’s at the moment the host of fellow Science Channel collection “Savage Builds,” which premiered its first season final yr.