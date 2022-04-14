MythForce reminds us how great a new Masters of the Universe video game would be

This cooperative roguelite seeks to take fans back to the Saturday mornings of the 80s.

Masters of the Universe is one of the most remembered franchises for a generation of children raised in the 80s, but despite having successful ingredients for a great video game, the industry has turned its back on the IP, leaving us as the most recent title the curious He -Man: The Most Powerful Game of the Universe for mobile. Now, and without rights to the series, there is a proposal for PC that wants to fill that gap.

MythForce is an action, adventure and fantasy title inspired by 80’s cartoons, like the aforementioned Mattel show or ThunderCats, that unites sword and sorcery calling players to unleash their inner hero while wielding legendary weapons and cast powerful spells as they roam dungeons full of treasure, traps and other dangers lurking around every corner.

His story? MythForce introduces us to the brave heroes of Eldryth, who are the only ones who stand between the peace of this land and the tyranny of the vampire lord, Deadalus. They are Victoria (warrior), Rico (rogue), Maggie (wizard) and Hawkins (hunter), each with their own abilities that players can master alone or in company, thanks to their cooperative for four friends.

MythForce is the work of Beamdog, which develops the video game under the Aspyr Media edition, owned by Saber Interactive, which, in turn, is a subsidiary of the Embraser Group. The launch of the action and adventure video game is expected this month, the April 20thon PC via Epic Games Store. It will arrive in early access. Meanwhile, you can take a look at its gameplay trailer and its first images.

More about: MythForce, Beamdog and Aspyr Media.