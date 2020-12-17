‘Mythic Quest’ Crew Angered by Producer’s Response to COVID Outbreak

After a number of optimistic COVID checks on the set of “Mythic Quest” two weeks in the past, present creator and star Rob McElhenney despatched a message to the workers.

“For as alarming as this sounds, we now have been anticipating this for weeks,” he wrote. “The numbers within the county are spiking and consequently our numbers are doing the identical. However to date there stays ZERO proof of any transmission at work. Our set continues to be one of many most secure locations you might be outdoors of your houses.”

That declare — that there was no proof of transmission at work — angered a few of the crew.

“That’s horseshit,” mentioned a type of who examined optimistic. “Utter horseshit.”

The crew member mentioned he was in shut contact with different employees who additionally examined optimistic on the similar time. The manufacturing was taking pictures on the CBS Radford lot in Studio Metropolis, which has turn into a COVID hotbed, with three different outbreaks reported within the final month. Initially, 16 circumstances had been tied to the “Mythic Quest” shoot, although county well being authorities later revised that quantity down to 12.

The outbreaks have come because the illness continues to unfold uncontrolled in Los Angeles County, with greater than 22,000 circumstances and 138 deaths reported on Wednesday — each single-day information. The post-Thanksgiving spike has prompted state and native officers to shut outside eating, curtail capability at shops, and shutter zoos and hair salons. However movie and TV manufacturing — which has been declared an “important” job in California — continues below protocols established to mitigate the chance on set.

The “Mythic Quest” cluster was the second time that a number of circumstances had been reported on the identical manufacturing. The present — which is produced by Lionsgate and airs on Apple TV Plus — had earlier reported a handful of crew members examined optimistic in November. The bigger outbreak in early December pressured the present to shut down because it was shut to wrapping its second season.

On Dec. 4, as McElhenney was engaged on the final shot of the day in downtown Los Angeles, he was knowledgeable of a number of new optimistic checks and the choice was made to pause manufacturing, in accordance to a supply shut to the present. His memo was despatched to forged and crew the next day.

In response to this story, McElhenney’s reps offered Selection with a press release from CTEH, the environmental consulting agency employed to oversee the manufacturing’s COVID protocols.

“The present has operated in full compliance with the intensive well being and security protocols in place and all of the suggestions set forth by the CTEH crew of scientists and well being specialists,” the corporate said.

Lionsgate additionally defended the present’s observance of the protocols: “The general public well being specialists at CTEH and the Mythic Quest manufacturing crew have and can proceed to adhere to all SAG/AFTRA, DGA, Los Angeles County and CDC pointers in addition to our personal intensive well being & security protocols. The well being and security of our ‘Mythic Quest’ crew is our highest precedence.”

A second crew member who spoke to Selection mentioned that the manufacturing had finished an excellent job of adhering to the protocols early on. These guidelines embrace masks mandates, limiting the dimensions of labor teams and mandating six-foot distancing each time potential.

However because it received towards the top of the shoot, that second crew member mentioned they began to rush to get the job finished and so they slipped into their outdated method of doing issues.

“That is our m.o. — get it finished. That’s what we do,” mentioned the crew member, who additionally examined optimistic. “However we are able to’t go on commonplace working process as a result of persons are getting sick.”

He mentioned he believes that too many individuals had been working in shut proximity, and mentioned nobody intervened to implement the distancing necessities.

“Not a single particular person is stunned this unfold prefer it did,” he mentioned. “I don’t know how one can have a look at what we had been doing… and say ‘That is OK.’ “

This crew member was additionally bothered by the manufacturing’s declare that there was no proof of office transmission, including that he was satisfied he received sick at work.

The primary crew member mentioned that when he arrived at work within the last few days, he was instructed he couldn’t go on set immediately as a result of somebody had examined optimistic. The realm was disinfected after which work resumed. He mentioned he requested if it was protected and was instructed, “Should you see folks engaged on stage, it’s protected to work.”

The rules don’t require a manufacturing to shut down after a single optimistic check. As an alternative, they state that solely “shut contacts” of an contaminated particular person have to go into quarantine. The second crew member mentioned he was instructed he was not in shut sufficient contact to the contaminated particular person to necessitate that.

The primary crew member mentioned he believes extra ought to have been finished as soon as the preliminary check got here again optimistic. Somewhat than shut down immediately for just a few days, work continued on set. In hindsight, the crew member questioned whether or not that allowed the virus to unfold.

He additionally mentioned that he didn’t consider the manufacturing consciously put folks in danger, however that there was stress to get the present accomplished on schedule.

“I believe it was within the last push to end this present and get all people off CBS Radford,” he mentioned.

The crew member mentioned that after he examined optimistic, the illness appeared to have unfold to different members of his family. Each crew members mentioned the manufacturing had not communicated concerning the extent of the outbreak, and so they realized how many individuals had been contaminated from the information.

On the time McElhenney despatched the Dec. 5 observe to the manufacturing crew, he hoped that work would resume the next day, and he sought to reassure the crew whereas encouraging them to make a “private resolution” about whether or not to come again.

“As we all know, nothing is 100% protected,” he wrote. “It’s all mitigated threat. Returning to work is a private difficulty and I proceed to encourage you all to make a private resolution. If, due to the present local weather, you’re feeling that you shouldn’t/can’t return tomorrow please let your division head know instantly so we are able to make preparations for a alternative ASAP.”

The shutdown ended up lasting for 11 days, with manufacturing resuming solely on Wednesday.

In a press release to Selection, McElhenney mentioned that his assurances to the crew had been supported by science.

“Our medical workers has made each effort to make sure the well being and security of our crew,” he mentioned. “We’ve got all been working tirelessly to expedite the sharing of clear and correct data in a well timed method. No resolution was made nor data communicated with out the science to help it. As all productions are seeing, it’s unattainable to mitigate 100% of the chance. CTEH, our scientists and public well being advisers, and our whole manufacturing crew have adopted all protocols put in place by the CDC, LA County, SAG/AFTRA and the DGA. We’ll proceed to comply with the science and work within the most secure method potential. We’re very pleased with the diligence, persistence and dedication of our forged and crew.”

Showrunners and producers are dealing with the problem of holding the business functioning below an elaborate set of restrictions set by collective bargaining and public well being businesses. That has resulted in some heated moments on set, as when Tom Cruise berated crew members of “Mission: Inconceivable 7” for not following COVID-19 security protocols within the U.Okay.

The Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being mentioned that three outbreaks at CBS Radford stay below investigation, and it’s too quickly to say what modifications is likely to be wanted — if any — to enhance the protection of operations there.

“Public Well being is working with CBS to make sure that all workers and personnel comply with security protocols and pointers in an effort to make sure that COVID-19 won’t proceed to unfold on the studio property,” a division spokesperson mentioned. “As these are present outbreak investigations, we won’t touch upon any ongoing suggestions till the investigations are closed.”

(Pictured: “Mythic Quest”)