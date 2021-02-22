N.Flying Renews With FNC Entertainment + Teases New Music Ahead

N.Flying has chosen to stay with their company, FNC Entertainment!

On February 19, FNC Entertainment formally introduced that every one 5 members of the band had renewed their unique contracts with the company.

Along with pledging their unsparing assist of N.Flying’s future actions, the company additionally hinted at the opportunity of new music from the band within the comparatively close to future. Following the discharge of Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don)’s upcoming solo single album “On the Monitor” on February 22, N.Flying will “be busy getting ready for a brand new launch from the band” in 2021.

N.Flying first debuted underneath FNC Entertainment in 2015. Vocalist Yoo Hwe Seung joined the band as a brand new member in 2017, whereas bassist Search engine marketing Dong Sung joined the group in 2020.

