N.Flying Surprises With Mysterious “Who Am I?” Teaser Photo

February 10, 2021
N.Flying shared an intriguing teaser picture!

On February 10, the band launched a picture that options the textual content “Who am I?” written on an indication on a bench. The picture contains the announcement of a primary single album and the textual content “On the Monitor.” Including to the intrigue, the picture was shared on the group’s social media accounts with the hashtag “#1st_Solo,” seemingly hinting at solo music from one of many members.

N.Flying most lately made a comeback in June 2020 with “Oh actually.”

What do you assume N.Flying has in retailer?

