N.Flying Surprises With Mysterious “Who Am I?” Teaser Photo

N.Flying shared an intriguing teaser picture!
On February 10, the band launched a picture that options the textual content “Who am I?” written on an indication on a bench. The picture contains the announcement of a primary single album and the textual content “On the Monitor.” Including to the intrigue, the picture was shared on the group’s social media accounts with the hashtag “#1st_Solo,” seemingly hinting at solo music from one of many members.
Who am I?
⠀#NFlying #엔플라잉 #1st_Solo #1st_Single_Album #ON_THE_TRACK pic.twitter.com/aDXrf3UJoX
— 엔플라잉 (N.Flying) (@NFlyingofficial) February 9, 2021
N.Flying most lately made a comeback in June 2020 with “Oh actually.”
What do you assume N.Flying has in retailer?
