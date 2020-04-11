General News

N.Y. nurses lauded for coronavirus efforts find their tires slashed

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read




55 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Depart a remark

New York state police reported that the tires of 22 automobiles had been found slashed Friday morning out of doors New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Well being facility in Cortlandt.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment