N95 Mask Rate in India: N95 will be available in this state for less than 50 rupees, other masks for 3 to 4 rupees

N95 Mask Cost in India: Maharashtra, the worst affected state of Corona, has made all preparations to fight this disease. Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra, which has lost more than 42 thousand people so far due to this disease, has taken a big step in the war against Corona. The government has fixed the price of the most effective face mask in preventing corona. Till now, the prices of masks were being charged in the market, but the Uddhav government has given great relief to the public by fixing the price of various masks. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government has fixed the price range of N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to vendors and private hospitals.

Tope said that N-95 masks in Maharashtra (N-95 Mask Rate in Maharashtra) can be supplied for between Rs 19 to 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available for Rs 3-4 each. He said that any kind of complaint in this regard can be made with the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration and District level officers.

It is worth mentioning that with the arrival of 8,151 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, the number of people infected so far has increased to 16,09,516. The state health officer said that with the death of 213 people due to infection, the death toll due to the epidemic in the state has increased to 42,453. In the last 24 hours, 65,456 samples have been tested in the state and the infection rate is 12.45 percent.

The official said that with the release of 7,429 patients from the hospital on Tuesday, the number of people getting infection-free has increased to 13,92,308. Currently, 1,74,265 patients are being treated in the state. There have been 1,091 new cases and 45 people have died in Mumbai city throughout the day. So far 2,44,260 people have been infected in the city while 9,864 people have died.

The total number of cases of Kovid-19 has increased to 1,68,736 with 334 new cases in Pune city. With the death of 22 people, a total of 3,873 people have died due to infection in the city so far.