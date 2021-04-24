Na In Woo In Talks To Lead New Drama By “River Where The Moon Rises” Director

Na In Woo is working on choosing his next project!

On April 23, Ilgan Sports quoted a source from the drama industry who stated, “Na In Woo has been selected for the main role in ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ (literal title).”

In response, a source from his agency Cube Entertainment clarified to Newsen, “He has received an offer for ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“The Jinx’s Lover” is a fantasy romance drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It revolves around a man who has come to terms with his unlucky fate and a goddess who has jumped into the real world to break her curse.

Na In Woo has received an offer to play the male lead Gong Soo Kwang, a brewmaster who runs a craft beer store. He is full of passion in his heart, but he always manages to keep calm and collected. Also equipped with a serious demeanor, he is a charming man who is popular among women wherever he goes.

“The Jinx’s Lover” will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho, who also worked on Na In Woo’s latest project “River Where the Moon Rises.” The drama is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of the year.

Watch Na In Woo in “River Where the Moon Rises” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)