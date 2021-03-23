Na In Woo, Kim So Hye, VICTON’s Sejun, And More To Star In Film Based On Webtoon

Na In Woo, Kim So Hye, VICTON’s Sejun, and Kim Woo Rin will seem within the upcoming romantic comedy movie “Her Bucket Checklist” (literal title)!

It was beforehand reported by OSEN that Kim So Hye and Na In Woo can be taking lead roles within the film “Her Bucket Checklist” primarily based on the webtoon of the identical title. Written by Hyang Yang and Sop, the story is a couple of woman who’s coping with the dying of her boyfriend, and he or she goals to satisfy the objects on her bucket checklist earlier than following him. The movie is directed by Hwang Kyung Sung, who has helmed net dramas together with “In the present day Workplace Tomorrow Romance” and “Love in Reminiscence” (literal titles).

In “Her Bucket Checklist,” Kim So Hye portrays the lead position of Cha Ra Ri whereas Na In Woo performs her new boyfriend Kang Han Sol.

Kim So Hye, who debuted as a member of the previous challenge group I.O.I in 2016, has appeared in tasks together with the net dramas “Poetry Story” and “Surprising Heroes,” the MBN drama “The Greatest Hen,” KBS2’s drama “Tips on how to Purchase a Buddy,” and extra. She additionally acted within the movies “Moonlit Winter” and “Financial institution of Seoul.”

Na In Woo is presently starring within the KBS2 drama “River The place the Moon Rises” because the lead character On Dal. He’s beforehand appeared in works together with the movie “Twenty” and dramas corresponding to “Shine or Go Mad,” “The Greatest Hen,” “Yeonnamdong Household,” “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” and “Mr. Queen.”

On March 23, Play M Leisure confirmed that VICTON member Sejun will make his movie debut within the film as he takes the position of Kang Han Sol’s greatest good friend Ryu Ha Joon, an aspiring singer who’s been a trainee for six years. Sejun beforehand starred within the 2019 net drama “In-Out Sider.”

Actress Kim Woo Rin’s company additionally lately confirmed that she has been forged within the movie because the character Mi Kyung, the most effective good friend of Cha Ra Ri. Kim Woo Rin made her debut within the 2014 film “The Youth” and he or she’s additionally acted in dramas together with “Hidden Identification,” “Felony Minds,” and extra.

Kim Woo Rin shared a photograph on her Instagram in February with Kim So Hye and Na In Woo, writing the trio’s names and the movie title within the hashtags and including, “Filming begins quickly.”

