Na In Woo Opens Up About Belatedly Joining “River Where The Moon Rises,” His Rising Recognition, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for Singles journal, Na In Woo talked about his expertise belatedly becoming a member of the solid of KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises.”

Earlier this month, Na In Woo all of a sudden joined the drama on the final minute when former lead Ji Soo unexpectedly left the solid as a result of allegations of college violence. Though 95 % of filming had already been accomplished, “River Where the Moon Rises” determined to reshoot all of Ji Soo’s unaired scenes with Na In Woo taking on the function of On Dal.

Regardless of the abrupt change in male lead, viewers have responded positively to Na In Woo’s portrayal of On Dal and his chemistry with co-star Kim So Hyun—a lot in order that “River Where the Moon Rises” introduced this week that they can even be reshooting the primary six episodes with Na In Woo, in order that the complete drama might be made obtainable on Korean VOD websites.

Describing his nervousness earlier than he started filming, Na In Woo recalled, “Getting in, I assumed to myself that it wouldn’t be simple. However due to the director, my co-stars, and the workers, I feel it’s going effectively. The indisputable fact that so many individuals are serving to me out on the filming set has been an enormous supply of motivation for me.”

Whereas speaking concerning the drama, Na In Woo additionally revealed how deeply he sympathized together with his character, On Dal.

As “River Where the Moon Rises” is a reinterpretation of the basic Goguryeo folks story “On Dal the Idiot and Princess Pyeonggang,” the actor shared, “We sometimes simply consider him as ‘On Dal the Idiot,’ however the extra I learn the script, the extra it broke my coronary heart that he had chosen that type of life due to the state of affairs he confronted. I need to painting On Dal’s harmless, cheerful aspect and his purity in high-quality element.”

Na In Woo’s recognition has been skyrocketing ever since he joined “River Where the Moon Rises,” together with his title persistently trending on portal websites each time a brand new episode of the drama airs.

Nonetheless, the actor humbly remarked, “I’m initially the kind to take issues gradual. I’ve made it so far with the very same mindset that I had after I first began performing. Slightly than reaching a turning level or a sure second, I’m simply strolling persistently in the direction of my objective.”

As for his targets as an actor, Na In Woo revealed, “After I play a task, I need to hear individuals say, ‘Wow, that man is completely, undeniably that character.’ As a result of I need to be good at performing. Since I’ve a really curious character, I feel this line of labor fits me very effectively.”

