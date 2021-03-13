Na In Woo Undergoes Rigorous Scrutiny To See If He’s Worthy To Be Kim So Hyun’s Husband In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has revealed new stills!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

On March 13, the drama’s manufacturing group unveiled photographs that preview On Dal going via intense scrutiny as he tries to grow to be Pyeonggang’s husband. If he turns into her husband, it additionally means he’ll be the king’s son-in-law. This raises questions on how somebody like On Dal can grow to be somebody of such significance and what trials he’ll undergo with the intention to marry Pyeonggang.

The newly launched stills depict On Dal standing with different nobles. He’s wearing silk clothes that enhances his look and offers him a extra subtle vibe. Nevertheless, his solemn expression is grim, and he offers off a very completely different ambiance from earlier than. Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Younger), Hae Ji Wol (Jung In Kyum), and Jin Pil (Cha Kwang Soo) study him with sharp eyes. Unusual pressure is created when On Dal encounters Go Gained Pyo, the person who killed his father.

The manufacturing group shared, “On Dal will search to grow to be the king’s son-in-law with the intention to stop Pyeonggang’s royal marriage. By way of the method, he will meet Go Gained Pyo, his lifelong enemy. This occasion will grow to be a turning level in his life.”

Then they talked about Na In Woo’s appearing, saying, “Na In Woo delicately portrayed the adjustments in On Dal earlier than and after he seeks to grow to be the king’s son-in-law and made the employees fall in love along with his appearing. Please stay up for the ninth episode that may present Na In Woo’s model of On Dal that everybody admires.”

The ninth episode will air on March 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)