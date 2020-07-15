NAACP, CBS Television Studios Set Multi-Year Content Partnership – Variety

CBS Television Studios and the NAACP (Nationwide Affiliation for the Development of Coloured Individuals) have come to a multi-year content material partnership settlement.

Underneath the deal, the 2 organizations will work collectively to develop and produce scripted, unscripted, and documentary initiatives for linear and streaming platforms. The partnership will likely be aimed towards elevating a various vary of voices in addition to growing the visibility of Black artists. The deal features a dedication to develop initiatives for CBS Television Community but additionally permits the promoting of present to outdoors entities.

“On this second of nationwide awakening, the time has by no means been higher to additional inform tales of the African American expertise,” mentioned Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “Programming and content material have the facility to form views and drive conversations round important points. This partnership with CBS permits us to deliver compelling and necessary content material to a broad viewers.”

That is the most recent announcement CBS has made in current days relating to the difficulty of racial equality. On Monday, CBS Television Community dedicated to devoting 25% of its script improvement funds to initiatives created or co-created by Black, Indigenous, and Individuals of Shade (BIPOC) starting with the 2021-2022 improvement season. As well as, the community can also be setting a goal to have a minimal of 40% BIPOC illustration of their writers’ rooms additionally starting in 2021-2022.

“An necessary technique to diversify and develop our storytelling is to broaden our horizons past the normal studio-producer system,” mentioned George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS Leisure Group. “There isn’t a higher associate than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights group in our nation – to assist us discover, develop and inform these inclusive tales. On the similar time, this can be a strategic alternative for CBS to construct upon in addition to re-imagine our pipeline for present and rising artistic expertise.”

Underneath former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the corporate had been incessantly criticized for lagging behind rivals by way of variety and inclusion on each its broadcast community and in its govt ranks. Final yr, former CBS govt Whitney Davis revealed a chunk with Variety concerning the “white drawback” on the firm at giant.