Naanga Vera Maari Tune obtain from Ajith Kumar Valimai Film: Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith’s expectant film Valimai creates a powerful buzz a few of the fans. The movie is lately in its ultimate phases of manufacturing and fans can’t wait to look the magic in their favourite celebrity at the massive display. In the middle of all of it, the creators introduced the principle unmarried from Valimai, ‘Naanga Vera Maari’ on social media.

Sony Track South introduced’Lyrics of Naanga Vera Maari video by means of Thala Ajith starrer Valimai. They tweeted: BLAST YOUR SPEAKERS! 🥁🔥 #ValimaiFirstSingle OUT NOW !💥 #NaangaVeraMaari😎

Naanga Vera Maari’s songs are a birthday party amount and it is going to make you sure. Sung by means of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni, the full tone of the track is just made for Thala Ajith fans, as they have been very fascinated by Valimai’s first unmarried. Vignesh Shivan has written the lyrics of ‘Naanga Vera Maari’.

Previous, Sony Track South took its legitimate Twitter take care of and shared an up-to-date at the track release. They wrote: “#NaangaVeraMaari from 10:45 PM TONIGHT! Mark #30YearsOfAjithKumar! Smiling face with umbrellas #Valimai.” Along side the tweet, the creators had additionally introduced Thala Ajith’s glance from the lyrical video of ‘Naanga Vera Maari’, which might be introduced this night at 10:45 PM.

The actor tries to seem just right within the announcement poster. He can also be noticed with a clean-shaven glance and wearing a black jacket, T-shirt and denim. Fans can’t prevent flooding The glance of Thala Ajith in ‘Naanga Vera Maari’.

