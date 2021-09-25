Nacho Ambriz acknowledged that he is going through a bad streak with SD Huesca

The Mexican Ignacio Ambriz has obtained two victories after six games played in Spain (Photo: Javier Blasco / EFE)



The beginning of the European adventure for Ignacio Ambriz It has had turbulent moments. The SD Huesca, the Mexican coach’s team, is currently on a losing streak after four games without winning the second division of the Spanish league.

At a press conference prior to the match day seven against him Real Sociedad BNacho Ambriz showed great objectivity and made it clear that his team must improve in many aspects to find better results. “I am very confident And I have not doubted anything here, because this is football and sometimes things work out well and sometimes not. You get out of these situations with work and enthusiasm and I know that I have to modify things, and little by little the solutions will be found “, expressed the Mexican.

In addition, the Aztec coach specified that he has talented footballers on his team, who can help straighten things out in search of meeting the objectives of this season. He was even concise in saying that his goal is for his players to have fun on the pitch to enhance all its features.

Ambriz managed to become champion in the Liga Mx with León (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

“I want the players to enjoy soccer. We need to play with joy and daring, I have discussed it with them. They have individualities that they must put at the service of the team ”, emphasized the former technician of the Green Belly of Lion.

The Spanish team is in the position number 11 of the general table of his league. Nacho has only achieved two victories after six games played. However, for some Spanish media the football shown by Huesca has been better than the results show.

The arrangement between the coaching staff and the players will be the main tool for Ambriz and company to emerge triumphant in the upcoming matches. This is how the Mexican strategist commented: “They are not happy because they see that things do not work out, but They are aware and I see them every day with a good disposition and commitment to improve in every way. We have spoken with the players and with the captains to find solutions to the problems we have and they have presented their ideas, and together we seek solutions ”.

HS Huesca is ranked 11th in the second division in Spain (Photo: LALIGA)

On the other hand, the coach of Real Sociedad B, Xabi Alonso, declared that one of the main characteristics of the Ambriz team is that it likes to have initiative in meetings. “Huesca is a team that likes to be the protagonist. They like to go through the matches, they are players with a level, they are experienced players and they have that ambition of wanting to return to first place ”, said the former midfielder of the Real Madrid.

Ignacio Ambriz had previously gained experience as part of the coaching staff of a Spanish soccer team. Nacho accompanied his compatriot as an auxiliary Javier Aguirre in its passage through Atlético de Madrid of the first division in Spain between 2005 and 2007.

In Mexican soccer, he managed to demonstrate his talent with good results in mid-table teams such as San Luis and Necaxa. Later he made the leap to higher-ranking groups to direct the America, with whom he fulfilled a period of good and bad moments. With Lion he finally rose as champion of the Liga Mx, an achievement that positioned him to be considered by the Huesca board of directors in Spain.

