Nacho Ambriz will be the new coach of Toluca for the Clausura 2022

The Mexican coach, Ignacio Ambriz it is new technical director of the Red Devils of the Toluca, team that confirmed it through their account Twitter. After his short instance in the Huesca from Second division from Spain in which he directed a total of 12 matches with a balance of 4 victorias, 3 draws and 5 losses, will return to direct your eighth team on Mexico.

According to information by the journalist Carlos Ponce de Leon from Record and Gustavo Mendoza from Fox Sports, the agreement between the scarlet board and the former Lion It’s done. People say that Nacho I would be traveling to the city of Toluca on Friday to meet the staff and begin preseason facing the next Closing 2022.

It should be remembered that the last team he led in the MX League Ambriz were the Panzas Verdes, where he managed to be champion at the tournament Guard1anes 2020 after beating the Pumas of the UNAM. In the same way, he reached the end of the Closing 2019 before the UANL Tigers, but he couldn’t win it. In the last tournament with the fair things did not go as expected by DT and he went out to find his dream of the old continent in Spain.

A few days ago, Toluca announced the departure of Hernán Cristante as his coach, after the team was left removed in the instance of repechage in front of the set of Andrés Lillini which ended in the eleventh position in the general table of Scream Mexico A21, which is why the Toluca board of directors opted for finish the project in charge of the legendary goalkeeper, who was in his second stage on the bench of the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Ignacio Ambriz was dismissed as coach of SD Huesca of Spain after 12 matches directed. (Photo: Twitter / @ SDHuesca)

Now, Ignacio Ambriz returns to the Liga BBVA MX with the aim of ending the drought of 11 years without titles that afflicts the choricera fans and Deportivo Toluca. After becoming official this would become the eighth club that he directs in Mexican soccer after passing through Puebla, saint Louis, Chivas, Queretaro, America, Necaxa and Lion.

In addition to the above, the scarlet directive to convince the technician to accept the proposal to acquire their services will be willing and must invest several million dollars on two requests especially that Ambriz has; as it is Angel Mena and Jonathan Rodriguez, fundamental players in the teams of León and Blue Cross, respectively. Also, the return of Leo Fernandez It is also an option for the chorizo ​​team for the next tournament.

In this way, Toluca made the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz, his eighth team in Mexico, official. (Photo: Twitter / @ TolucaFC)

However, the casualties for the Clausura 2022 confirmed so far are that of the Argentine defender, Miguel Barbieri who i know injured in the middle of Opening 2021, which is why will not make the purchase option valid. Another is the Mexican midfielder, Jose Juan Vazquez who already said goodbye to his teammates and club members. The player is expected to be presented in the next few days with the Xolos from Tijuana.

Finally, another of the options that Toluca used to replace Cristante is an old acquaintance of the institution, since Jose Manuel de la Torre It was also one of the strongest options to get to Toluca.

Ignacio Ambriz will have to adapt quickly to the scarlet squad in the absence of reinforcements that arrive in these weeks, since I would have very few days to do the preseason, it is stipulated that the technician will receive a salary whose figure ranges between USD 2 million annually.

