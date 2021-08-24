Nacho Ambriz’s spectacular streak with Huesca

Nacho Ambriz’s team marches as leader of La Liga Smart Bank in Spain (Photo: Twitter / @ reyesalex23)

The SD Huesca team led by the Mexican Ignacio Nacho Ambriz won again at home, this time to FC Cartagena in the Spanish city of the same name.

Huesca is racked with two wins in a row and four goals in favor with none against, His victims have been Eibar last week and FC Cartagena this Sunday.

The meeting began with the total dominance of the ball by those of Aragon, averaging up to 70% of possession on occasions. Almost at the beginning of the meeting Nacho Gil’s injury appeared of the Carthaginian team, who had to replace him with Ortuño.

Despite their dominance of the ball, the team could not find how to beat the defense of the Blaquinegro club; a ball to the long post from Escriche It was a premonition of the good attack that Huesca has, which was sent to attack and that only Marc Martínez could stop the shots that went to goal.

So the game ended at half time with a zero draw, but with the feeling that Huesca was much more offensive and at any moment the first goal could fall.

Starting the second moment, misfortune fell on the Cartagena team, in a corner kick taken by Marc Mateu who was leading the goal to score an Olympic goal, the defender Julian Delmás he tried, unsuccessfully, to deflect the ball into his own goal.

Instead of throwing the Carthaginian team it seemed that the goal against gave him new life and he was in his best moment of the game. They quickly resumed in a spirited way and threw themselves to the front, several failed attempts by their star Rubén Castro and Andy Kayawa.

In the mood of Club Cartagena, in a very good combination of Huesca, Jaime Seoane sent a bomb from outside the area to a pass from Mikel Rico, which caused the ball to make a stranger to the touch of a defender that made it impossible for Marc Martínez to stop the second goal of the local team.

A goal that ended the mood of the visitors and sentenced the game in favor of Huesca, which added a very important victory at home, in the stadium The Alcoraz, for his aspirations to return to LaLiga Santander of the first division.

“I did not think we would have this start, the results are giving us, it is easier to correct by winning than losing, we have to improve, we still have 40 days to say yes, I am already the good one. The team must continue working and improving some things, “said the Mexican strategist at the end of the game.

Ambriz left a good taste in the mouth to fans of Huesca and reiterated that he would not anticipate celebrating.

With this triumph, Huesca is leader of the competition with 6 points out of 6 possible and with a difference of +4 goals, even with the fence undefeated.

Those led by Nacho Ambriz have shown that with their incorporation they returned to play a joyful football full of camaraderie on and off the field.

The The next game to play will be away against Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, a team that has also had recent experiences in the Spanish first division, since only in the 2017-2018 season it was competing in the first league.

The Gran Canaria team has two points because of two draws against Real Valladolid and Girona marching in 13th place in the table. So it seems that Huesca has great chances of getting a good result on his visit to the Spanish islands.

