Nacho Beristáin recalled the “shame” he experienced in the Chavez Jr. vs. Canelo fight

Nacho Beristáin prepared Julio César Chávez for the fight against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

One of the fights that marked the decline of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was when he faced Saul Canelo Álvarez in 2017. The fight attracted the attention of the public as two Mexican fighters met in the ring to take the place of the best fighter of the moment; due to the impact those names had at the time, it was one of the most acclaimed performances.

With the victory of Canelo Álvarezthe son of great mexican champion he was outclassed in Mexican boxing and revealed the lack of preparation that his father did have when he boxed and that he could not emulate the success of the caesar of boxing.

Recently Ignacio Beristainbetter known as Nacho Beristanrelived what he experienced in that fight from the corner of Chavez Jr. Well, he was in charge of preparing him for his fight against Álvarez. Because Don Nacho worked with Chávez Sr.the opportunity to work with the son was given, but the results were not as expected.

Canelo Álvarez was better than Chávez Jr. and Don Nacho was frustrated by the result (Photo: AP)

The Hall of Fame member coach assured that it was a “shame” what happened with Chavez Junior that night of May 6, 2017, because in addition to the defeat he had, the performance of his pupil was not what he expected.

In an interview with Eric Terrible Morales for his podcast One More Roundthe 83-year-old coach confessed what he felt when julito lost to the tapatío. Despite the fact that they worked together before and with the necessary time to have a good performance in the ring, Julio César did not shine in the ring and gave in to Santos Saúl’s blows.

According to the testimony of Nacho Beristan, assured that Chávez Carrasco ingested some substance that reduced his reflexes and therefore he could not give the best display against the man from Jalisco.

Canelo Álvarez defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision (Photo: AP)

“I was in the corner with Julio’s son and Julio’s son to huev * who got a pin***e churro, everything was without reflections and the chin**da”.

Every time the bell rang and Julius Caesar came back to the corner, Nacho Beristáin gave him instructions on what he should do to recover and add rounds won in his favor because the pupil of Eddy Reynoso showed that he was going for the knockout, so any carelessness of the native of Culiacán could end in the forceful blow.

Canelo Álvarez defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision (Photo: AP)

Despite the efforts of the champion trainer, he was unable to replace Julio César Chávez Jr. and the Canelo Alvarez took the victory by unanimous decision with all three cards scoring 120 – 108, so Don Nacho he remembered the frustration he experienced on the corner.

“He threw punches two, three times and nothing more and it was embarrassing for me to be there in the fucking corner saying ‘hey, bastard, you have to do this’, no, nothing”

Nacho Beristáin came to work with the Chávez dynasty (Photo: Twitter/ @EngancheSup)

Due to the closeness that Ignacio Beristáin already had with the Chávez dynasty, he agreed to train julito for the fight against Alvarez. After the negotiations to settle the fight with the Canelo, Chávez Jr. was paid USD 3.5 millionas he recalled Don Nacho y they gave the boxing trainer USD 250 thousand.

But, despite the large amount that the experienced boxer trainer took, he confessed that he felt bad about the defeat of Julius Caesar.

“Charging 250 thousand USD just’ like that asshole, gives courage […] The payment for that fight, that money was paid to me in cash. That was the agreement with Julio, that they had to pay in cash. It was sent to me by the lady, the wife of julito”.

Despite the loss against Álvarez, Nacho reaffirmed that Saúl Álvarez is not the best Mexican fighter.

