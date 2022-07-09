Nacho Beristáin vs Freddie Roach: why it is one of the biggest rivalries in boxing

The rivalry between Beristáin and Roach has been written through five boxers (Photo: [email protected]_arzate,- Gettyimages)

The glorious stories written by the talent of boxers cannot be immortalized without the endorsement of their coaches. Like the fighters, the leaders of each corner are also actors in great rivalry novels like the Ignacio Beristain and Freddie Roach. And it is that the iconic trainers will write one more chapter in their sports enmity after the four episodes between Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

The meeting for featherweight championship between the native of Otumba, State of Mexico, King Vargas and the filipino Marc Magsayo it is attractive to meet the new monarch. However, outside the strings, Nacho and Freddie will have the opportunity to add one more victory to their personal record of mutual confrontations, which is tied with two wins per character And a tie.

The MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw the birth of the rivalry between the Mexican and the American on May 8, 2004. That night, Nacho endorsed Juan Manuel Márquez, who then held the World Boxing Association belts (WITH) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB). Meanwhile, Freddie did it with Manny Pacquiao, who aspired to said featherweight titles.

The first time the coaches saw each other was thanks to Juan Manuel Márquez and Manny Pacquiao (Photo: Gettyimages)

Fans witnessed one of the most remembered battles, as the icons of Mexico and the Philippines fought in one of the most successful national rivalries in boxing. The momentum shown by the protagonists, and clearly driven by their strategists, did not allow to know a winner of the brawlbecause the judges decreed a a tie and made way for a declared rivalry.

elapsed four years and the boxers agreed to face each other for the second time. This time in super featherweight, the Dynamite once again played the role of champion by the World Boxing Council (CMB) against his Filipino challenger. In a close battle, the Pacman managed to convince two of the three judges and rose as the new 130-pound monarch.

As the fighters advanced in their career, they also ventured into higher weight classes. In fact, his third brawl was for the world championship of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in welterweight. Juan Manuel Márquez was a challenger on this occasion and despite the intensity they implemented throughout the 12 episodes, the judges again gave the accolade to Freddie Roach’s pupil.

Rey Vargas and Azat Hovhannisyan were the second fighters who faced Nacho and Freddie (Photo: Twitter/@UCNlive)

The boxers did not wait more than a year to fight for the belt of the Champion of the Decade of the OMB. The December 8, 2012 they returned to the enclosure that faced them for the first time. Though Pacman was a favorite because of the two previous victories that backed him up, that night the Dynamite He managed to finish the fight with a knockout blow that paralyzed the world.

With ambition and spite of defeats, the Dynamite went out to the ring in search of convincing the public that he and Nacho they won the previous two fights. In that sense, at the edge of the sixth episode, before the combination of blows that Pacquiao dealt him, Marquez was cautious and waited for the right moment to connect his jaw with a cross. the Filipino fell to the canvas and did not recover after several minutes. With that victory, Nacho gained ground in his rivalry with Freddie Roach.

Rey Vargas and Mar Magsayo will reunite the trainers in a ring (Screenshot: Youtube/Premier Boxing Champions)

Although Márquez and Pacquiao did not meet again, the kindness of being coaches allowed Beristain and Roach meet again. The May 12, 2018, King Vargas made his third consecutive defense of the WBC super bantamweight belt against the Armenian Azat Hovhannisyan. the breath of Nacho helped the Otumbo man to win and the owner of the Romanza Gym tied his sports rival at two victories.

On Saturday, July 9, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nacho and Freddie will relive their story through the gloves of Rey Vargas and the Filipino Marc Magsayo, who will expose his featherweight title, endorsed by the WBC, for the first time. That night one of the two protagonists could know defeat for the first time in his career, but his coaches also have the possibility of take advantage of one of the fiercest rivalries in recent years.

