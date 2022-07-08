Nacho Beristáin’s prediction about the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight

Nacho Beristain assured that the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight will not be easy for the man from Guadalajara (Photo: [email protected]_arzate)

The next most anticipated Mexican boxing fight is about Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, on September 17, the end of the trilogy will be reached, which will mark the end of the rivalry between the two boxers. Different boxing analysts have shared their expectations of the meeting that the Mexican will have against the Kazakh.

And an authorized voice to comment on the combat was about the Ignacio Beristáinbetter known as Nacho Beristáin. The emblematic Mexican boxer spoke about what could happen in the fight and issued a warning to Saúl. As part of the presentation of King Vargas, Don Nacho He attended and gave a few words about the Guadalajara fight.

First assured that it will encourage the Canelo Álvarez just for being Mexican, despite the fact that on previous occasions he has criticized the style of the man from Jalisco, this time he will make an exception and wished him a good fight. But, he added that the third match of Canelo con Triple G it won’t be easyaccording to his testimony compiled by Fight Hub TV.

Nacho Beristain assured that Golovkin will fight Canelo (Photo: Twitter/@89miche)

For Nacho Beristáinif Eddy Reynoso’s pupil is careless, Golovkin could surprise Álvarez with a result that would harm his personal record in professional boxing. That’s how he explained it the trainer of mexican champions:

“My admiration and everything is with the Mexican, for being Mexican, but I must also agree that the Kazakh is a great fighter and that he is going to raffle with everything and it can be, at a certain moment he can give a surprise”

Although he did not dare to say who could win in the third match between the two boxers, he did send a reminder to the Guadalajaran of the quality of the fighter he is GGGWell, he pointed out that the Kazakh “is going to raffle” throughout the fight, so it will be a fight with a great show.

For Nacho Beristáin, a third Canelo fight with Golovkin was no longer necessary (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

When asked if it was necessary for the Canelo Álvarez made the trilogy, he limited himself to saying that it was not necessary since he recognized that Saúl is one of the best valued fighters today and his presence worldwide is already relevant, so he did not need the third fight to rise to fame in world boxing.

“I think not (it was necessary) […] he is the Mexican fighter who is earning the most money and who is attracting the attention of the world, but the Kazakh I think is going to raffle”.

On the other hand, the also Mexican Olympic coach recalled his stay in that category; because Golovkin was an Olympic medalist Nacho assured that he knows what the competitive level is like in amateur boxing and stated that Triple G He comes with that training, so he suggested not demeriting the boxer despite his age.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Although he did not explain how many rounds the fight will last, he assured that Gennady Golovkin he will fight to the end and will not bow to the skills of the unified 168-pound champion.

“In the amateur field I competed a lot, as an Olympic coach, with fighters of that level from that place and they are very tough fighters and I think this is no exception, I think it will be raffled until the end,” he concluded. Don Nacho.

For this third fight, the one who has warmed up the previous one has been himself Canelo. After stating that the confrontation had already become something personal, he has now taken charge of discredit Golovkin since, in addition to insulting him, he described him as someone liar and “double-faced”, so his hatred against the Kazakh grew.

