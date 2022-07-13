Nacho Beristáin’s reaction to the Rey Vargas championship

Nacho Beristaín added one more champion pupil to his career (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

Mexican boxing has forged different champions throughout its history, but the trainer who has had the most world champion boxers is Ignacio Beristáinbetter known as Nacho Beristáin. Recently, the best trainer for Mexican boxers added another title to his career, since King Vargas got the belt CMB at featherweight after defeating Mark Magsayo by split decision.

With that, Don Nacho sumo 29 Mexican champions in his more than five decades of experience in the sport of fists and gloves. At the end of the King Vargas fight, he gave a few words to You are carrying UNT where he shared the feeling generated by the achievement he obtained on the night of Saturday, July 9 in San Antonio, Texas.

The first thing he pointed out was the happiness that caused him to see that one of his pupils trained in the romanza gym of the mayor’s office Iztacalcofrom CDMXhe was crowned champion of his division and a World Boxing Council belt was founded.

Rey Vargas became the WBC featherweight champion (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

“World champion number 29 falls in the Romanza gym, happily”

Due to the large list of names with which he has worked in professional boxing, he explained that it was difficult to put a number or hierarchy to the achievement that Vargas Roldán achieved by snatching the undefeated from the Filipino Magsayo. He remembered the legacy of Juan Manuel Dynamite MarquezRaphael Marquez, Humberto the little one Gonzálezamong others, so he could not define where the original boxer from the State of Mexico was.

He limited himself to thanking God for “being on his side” and celebrate the performance you had King Vargas above the ringbecause throughout the contest there were different adversities that he had to solve in order to achieve the result in his favor.

Nacho Beristáin added 29 champions formed (Photo: Instagram/ @rey.vargas.boxing)

“There have been great fighters like Juan Manuel Márquez, his brother, the Chiquita González, el Finished Lopez and Daniel Zaragoza. I can list a large number of world champions. I can’t stop mentioning a few, but I’ll say it again, We are grateful to God because he was with us todayin the red corner,” he added.

Regarding the decisions made by the judges, Don Nacho avoided falling into controversy Well, from his point of view, it should not have been counted as a fall when Rey fell to the canvas, since he explained that the Filipino pulled him and caused his pupil to lose his balance.

It should be remembered that in round nine, the Mexican kissed the canvas and immediately the referee of the fight started the countdown to give Vargas time to recover. From then on the contest was divided both the Mexican and the Filipino gave their greatest boxing show to stay with the victory.

Hey Vargas kept a personal record of 36 wins in a row (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

about the result, Nacho Beristáin added that the judges are people and can make mistakes, but in his opinion, they won fairly.

“The fight was split because the referee made the mistake of calling this guy a knockdown because it was a pull that he hit and he knocked him down. But referees make mistakes like all human beings and no way, we’re not going to argue. But that’s why the fight was closed and it became divided, but I think we won fairly. At the end of the day, thank God we won”.

Rey Vargas was left with a personal record of 36 wins in a rowof which 22 have been by knockout. Even though he achieved what he planned, Don Nacho and Vargas challenged Leo Santa Cruz for a unification fight at 126 pounds.

KEEP READING:

Zurdo Ramírez will face Bivol for the light heavyweight championship

Andy Ruiz shared his prediction for Canelo vs Golovkin

The gift that Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC, gave Cruz Azul