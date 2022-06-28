Nacional strikes from the start and defeats Unión in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana

*The premature goal by Nacional that opened the scoring in favor of the Uruguayan team

Los round of 16 from South American Cup They began with an attractive duel starring National of Montevideo and Union of Santa Fe in the Great Central Park. The pressure exerted by the team led by Paul Repetto paid off with the premature goal of Franco Fagundez.

In less than four minutes of play, a ball recovered by Leo Coelho it meant the beginning of the conquest of the striker charrúa who opened the scoring with an exquisite definition with the inside face to the farthest stick of James Mele.

What is striking is that the Uruguayan team had threatened twice before reaching the net. And the reaction of Tatengue occurred a few moments after the blow received with the interventions of Matias Gallegos and Mauro Luna Dialle who made look Sergio Rochet.

The emotions continued with the ball stopped. On a tight corner kick that managed to clear Matias Gallegos, Leandro Lozano he captured the rebound and hung it from the corner with a violent shot that left the visiting goalkeeper without a chance. Great goal for him Pocket celebrate the 2 a 0.

*Impressive goal that gave Nacional the second cry of the night

Formations:

Estadio: Grand Central Park

Referee: Cristian Garay (Chile)

Television: ESPN

