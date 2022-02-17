Nacon buys for a millionaire figure Daedalic, creators of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The company formerly known as Bigben takes a giant step forward in its expansion with the acquisition of the German firm.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 17, 2022

Nacon Games announced a few hours ago the purchase of 100% of the capital of Daedalic Entertainmentone of the most renowned companies in the independent sector in Europe that is currently working on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The operation is estimated at 53 million euros and will close this yearThis is the largest external expansion operation of the former Bigben Interactive, and will allow the also owners of Ishtar Games take charge of a wide range of IP while benefiting from their new purchase’s remarkable experience in game development and publishing. Carsten Fichtelmann, founder and CEO of Daedalic, and Stephan Harms, COO, will continue to run the company with a high degree of autonomyboth in software development and publishing.

The statement made public by Nacon places in €53 million the full cost of the acquisition, and the transaction is expected to close this year.

“Nacon and Daedalic share the same values ​​and the same objectives to offer unique experiences to the players. Therefore, it was logical to think of going further together and we are happy with this acquisition. It represents a giant step in our strategy“, declares Alain FalcChairman and CEO of Nacon.

Carsten Fichtelmannfounder and executive director of Daedalic, is satisfied with this purchase after the work of mutual trust carried out in recent months with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and hopes to give more free rein to its catalog of video games developed internally and by third-party studies.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum coming?

The first fruit of the partnership between the two companies will be seen this year with the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Unrelated to the movies, this video game mixes Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted in a proposal that we could already see in 3D Games. In the background, the news that the IP rights will go up for auction.

Beyond his new video game, Daedalic has left us great adventures in recent years such as the Deponia saga or The Pillars of the Earth.

