Nacon sets the date and time for its news event with Test Drive, Gollum, Robocop and more games

Trailers, announcements and many more await this coming week in a festive day for the European company.

Today we say goodbye to June, the traditional month of E3, but the current situation of the video game seems that it has not said its last word, much less. For this next July 7, starting at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time), the celebration of a Nacon Connect has been dated, the annual conference of novelties in video games of the European publishing company, owner since this year of Daedalic Entertainment.

Not much information has been provided about what titles will be at the event, but a brief video preview has been provided that shows images of several releases already announced by the distributor, including Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Session, Blood Bowl III, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and RoboCop: Rogue City, announced precisely a year ago at this same event.

From Nacon Games they promise an afternoon with new announcements as well as glimpses of these video games and news of new accessories that will delight all players. The length of the Nacon Connect is unclear but it will feature two pre-show and post-show sessions, hosted by renowned influencers. Be that as it may, from 3DJuegos we will be aware of its main headlines.

Little by little, Nacon Games has been growing in workforce in recent years, with approximately fifteen studios employing 600 workers. Meanwhile, you can take a look at our latest impressions with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is scheduled to arrive in stores later this year, as well as Steelrising, a title set in a somewhat alternative revolutionary Paris.

