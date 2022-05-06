Nadal achieved an epic victory at the Master 1000 in Madrid, but again caused concern with his statements: “I have a chronic and incurable injury”

Rafael Nadal entered the quarterfinals of the Madrid Master 1000 for the sixteenth time (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

Rafael Nadal suffered to beat the Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9), in a match in which he had to go to the third set tie-break to prevail in 3 hours and 9 minutes. The Spaniard qualified for the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 de Madridwhere he will face his compatriot Carlos Alcarazwho surpassed the South African Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4) and 6-3. However, beyond his joy at a new victory, the number 4 in the ATP Ranking again gave signs of concern about his physical problems.

“It was an incredible end to the match, which we never had to reach,” Nadal said after the match, which seemed to be going towards a victory in two sets, which ended up being complicated and forced him to wear out much more. However, he added a new victory in his return to competition, after his forced break due to cracked ribs, so he was not in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

A double fault from Nadal paved the way for Goffin to break serve in game five for a 3-2 lead, but the world number four reacted in the next game with another break to make it even again. The Mallorcan flew in the next three games, with a new break for 5-3 and closing the set with his service.

Backed by a big backhand, Nadal broke his opponent’s serve again to make it 2-1 in the second set. The Belgian did not give up and in the tenth game, he saved two match points and broke the Spaniard’s serve to make it 5-5 and after another break took the set 7-5. In the last set, Nadal withstood the attacks of the Belgians, deadly with his serve, to end up taking the tie-break with his fourth match point, 9-11.

“You have to have the humility not to consider yourself so good that you don’t make mistakes. Sometimes things don’t end when one expects”, Nadal analyzed after the match in statements published by the newspaper Brand. The 35-year-old Mallorcan entered the quarterfinals of the Madrid tournament for the sixteenth time in his career.

On how his inactivity affected him, he stated: “I needed rhythm, but not that much. You have to be realistic, I know how I got here and I know it’s a difficult week. Winning two games here is fantastic news. I’m going to try to give it my all tomorrow and give myself my options.”

Despite his physical problems, Rafa won in a great game (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

He was also forceful about his physical problems: “My foot hurts and I’m lame (in pain), this is part of my day to day life. The injury is chronic and incurable. That’s the bad thing about not having closed the game before. Tomorrow I can wake up with more problems than expected and we have to accept it”.

It should be remembered that Rafa returned in January after a loss of almost six months due to pain in his injured left foot, but on his return he did so at the highest level to the point of remaining undefeated so far in the first quarter of the year.

In the next round he will test this Friday with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. “He is better and fitter than me because I have been away for a period. The part with an advantage in tomorrow’s game. Whatever happens in the game, I hope it will serve me well in the future. For me, the important thing is who is going to be better in three weeks (Roland Garros). Unfortunately, I’m thinking in the medium term“, he claimed.

20 years ago he started as a professional, he managed to be number 1 in the Ranking, sum 91 ATP titles and with 21 Grand Slamis the most winner in history ahead of the Swiss Roger Federer and from Serbian Novak Djokovicboth with 20.

