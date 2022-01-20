Nadal crossed Djokovic again for the coronavirus vaccination: “I try to follow the people prepared in the matter, not the ones who are not”

Nadal once again raised his differences with Djokovic on the subject of vaccination against the coronavirus (Photo: EFE)

the duel between Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic for the scepter of the king of tennis today, he ran from the axis during the last weeks. Unexpectedly, the scandal in Australia put Nole in a critical position on vaccination against the coronavirus and negative opinions burst onto the table mainly for not respecting the regulations imposed, in this case, by the organizing country of the first Grand Slam of the season on this case. The Spanish raised his voice about the attitude of the number 1 in the ranking in repeatedly and in the last hours he was clear about his position.

“I will try to be very objective: I have no disappointment with him. I always have the utmost respect for everyone’s opinions, as long as they are respectful of others. In that sense, I think that Djokovic’s opinion compared to mine on the subject to be discussed, we are in quite distant positions.”, he began his statement in dialogue with the program Radio Stadium Night of the Spanish chain Zero Wave.

“In the end, there is one thing that is numbers and the numbers say that many people have died. And the reality is that, it seems, on the topic of the vaccine everything has happened very quickly, I don’t have all the information and I understand that people have doubts about secondary effects of vaccination. Is a reality. The only thing that happens is that we do not know 100%, what we do know 100% are the effects of the virus. And what we know 100% is that If we had kept up the pace we had before vaccination appeared, instead of 6 million or I don’t know how many million deaths, the figure would be extremely high.”, He showed his forceful position on the subject.

And it closed with a clear message: “From there, it’s all speculation. I respect any opinion, many I do not share, I try to listen and follow the people who are prepared in each subject, not the people who are not”.

Winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and currently number 5 in the ranking, Rafa made it clear that the issue is not focused on whether Djokovic “will play or not” in Madrid in the future as a result of the restrictions with the health pass that are slowly being imposed in the world. “The debate is not a sports debate, in my opinion. I wish Novak Djokovic would play in most places for one simple fact, events are better when the best players in the world are competing. On a sporting level there is no doubt. In the end, I am a fan of sports in general, when I watch a golf and soccer tournament I want the best on the field to be there. Since I am a tennis fan as well as a player, I like to see the best, just as I would love for Federer to be playing. But it is an issue that goes far beyond purely sports, we are talking about a global health issue and in the end each country has its rules”.

And he added: “Each country has different rules and we, and more so in these difficult times, what we have to do is follow them. Whether a tennis tournament is played or not, I don’t see any impact on all of it”.

STATEMENTS ABOUT YOUR CHRONIC INJURY

After the victory at the Australian Open against Yannick Hanfmann, Nadal delved into the press conference on the chronic injury that has been seriously affecting him in recent times. In this interview in his country, he touched on the subject again.

• “Is a reality. Since after the lockdown I have a lot of foot problems and that has not allowed me to have continuity during this time. Chain tournaments in a row. In 2020 I had a good end to the year, but in 2021 I started with problems again and halfway through the season I had to stop playing. There are many months of uncertainty. In a way, of suffering because in the end when you have pain and you can’t practically train, it’s clear that when you can’t do what you’d like and especially at work, everything gets a little more complicated.”.

• “As I always say, it’s reality, bearing in mind how lucky I am to this day to do everything I’ve done. In difficult moments, I always try to weigh all the good things that have happened to me during all this time. For many months it has hurt me in a way that has not allowed me to play tennis, it is the reality. I said it because the question was if the injury was forgotten. And the injury is not and will never be forgotten due to the fact that I have a chronic injury that has no solution.. I try to live with her.”

• “I don’t expect things to be perfect, I expect most days that my foot will let me race with very few limitations.. It is the objective, in that we work daily. Knowing that all this has a great difficulty and maintaining a positive attitude. I have played many years with very little limitation. I suppose that over the years it has worn down a little more, that is why we are where we are today. I trust that things can go back to what they were before, that I had days of problems, but in general, he let me compete.

• “Speaking of harshness when we are going through everything we have been going through in the last two years seems ridiculous to me. With so many people who have lost so many things and above all have lost human lives, in the end it is hard for them. Hard is the people who have lost relatives in hospitals without being able to accompany them or say goodbye. I always try to put things in perspective and I am aware that, as far as possible, the general health has been good, as well as the family. No complaints at all. At a sports level it is hard because there are many months that one gets up every day with the illusion of working and the improvement that one makes most of the time has been zero. You get doubts and disappointments and you have to live with all of them”.

