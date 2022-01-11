Nadal reflected on the judicial triumph of Djokovic: “He has every right to participate in the Australian Open”

Rafael Nadal currently occupies sixth place in the ATP ranking (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

The Spanish Rafael Nadal He became the first senior tennis player to give his vision of the Serbian’s judicial victory. Novak Djokovic in Australia. In the early hours of this Monday, the Serbian appeared before a federal court and won the case within the framework of the appeal presented by his lawyers for the cancellation of his visa to enter the country because of not being vaccinated against covid- 19.

“It seems perfect to me that Djokovic can compete. It seems correct to me, justice has to speak in this case and I am always a defender of justice in all causes “, said Nadal, in the program” Más que Uno “of Zero Wave. “A circus has been set up around many stories; but, beyond that I can agree with Djokovic, without a doubt Justice has spoken and has the right to participate in the Australian Open and it is the fairest thing to do. I wish you all the luck ”. continuous.

This possibility of playing the Australian Open, gives Djokovic a great chance to win his 21st Grand Slam title and to become the biggest winner of all time in big tournaments, beating the Swiss Roger Federer and Nadal himself, who currently number 20 each. This is why the Majorcan-born, who currently occupies the 6th position in the ATP ranking, was sincere about this presence of Nole in the ocean contest: “On a personal level, I much prefer that he not play, but in the end it is a reality that sport is sport and many interests move around it. Everything is much better when the best can be playing ”.

Nadal was reflective about what happened in recent days around the case that has Djokovic as the main protagonist as a result of his refusal to be vaccinated against covid-19: “Social media has radicalized the world and there is a free letter to say what people do not tell you later on in the face, on the street ”.

If he plays the Australian Open, Djokovic could win his 21st Grand Slam and thus exceed the 20 accumulated by Nadal and Federer (EFE / EPA / YOAN VALAT / File)



The Spanish considered that “Each one is free to make their decisions and that carries its own consequences”, although he explained that he bases his decisions on “listening to people who know.” “The most important institutions in the world say that the vaccine is the way to stop this pandemic and the disaster we have been living through for the past 20 months. I try to do what they tell me. I neither feel less intelligent nor more intelligent for doing it, I try to follow the people who know more about it, “he said.

“All the debate that is generated around is a circus, but, Yes, there is one thing that is clear, no matter how much debate is generated, is that there are millions of deaths in the world from this virus. This is a reality”, He concluded.

This Monday, an Australian court ordered the release of the number one tennis player, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who had been confiding since last Thursday in a detention center in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19. Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court ordered the Australian Government to implement the release order, give him his passport and personal effects and pay the legal costs of Djokovic, who could play in the Australian Open. But nevertheless, a government lawyer has warned that the Australian government may still order Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia.

