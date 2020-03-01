Rafael Nadal captured his third Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC establish on Saturday, continuing his excellent vibes with a triumph throughout the final over Taylor Fritz with a 6-Three 6-Three victory.Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke the service three instances to outperform the 22-year-old American.
Nadal tops Fritz to win title in Acapulco
March 1, 2020
1 Min Read
