General News

Nadal tops Fritz to win title in Acapulco

March 1, 2020
1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal captured his third Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC establish on Saturday, continuing his excellent vibes with a triumph throughout the final over Taylor Fritz with a 6-Three 6-Three victory.Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke the service three instances to outperform the 22-year-old American.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment