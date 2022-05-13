Nadal was eliminated from the Rome Masters and worried everyone: “You cannot live continuously with pain”

*The best of Shapovalov’s win over Nadal

Rafael Nadalvisibly injured in one foot, was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Rome after losing 1-6, 7-5 and 6-2 with the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, number 16 in the world. The king of clay had comfortably won the first set, but from the second he began to have problems in his movements affected by the chronic injury that he suffers in one foot and that forced him to end his last season in the month of August, which does not bode well for his goal of winning a 14th title at Roland Garros (from May 22 to June 5).

At a press conference, the tennis player was lapidary about the situation he suffers: “I am not injured, I am a player who lives with an injury”and in this sense, he added: “You cannot live continuously with pain, not for tennis anymore, but for life. I play to be happy and pain takes away my happiness”.

Regarding his future, the 35-year-old tennis player sowed concern: “I am very sad today, but I have no choice but to accept what happened and fight to move on. I don’t know how I’ll be in a few days, I’m going to talk to my doctor.” In this way, there is uncertainty about what his presence will be at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard, number 4 in the AT rankingreturned at the beginning of the year and won the Australian Open to add his 21st Grand Slam, an absolute record, although after the American tour he stopped again due to a rib problem and reappeared on the courts at the Masters 1000 in Madrid last week. There, he lost in the quarterfinals to his 19-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the new sensation on the ATP circuit.

Rafael Nadal questioned his presence at Roland Garros (Reuters)

For its part, Shapovalov will face Norwegian Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals. 10 in the world, for a place in the semifinals. While Novak Djokovic had no mercy on Stan Wawrinka and defeated him by a double 6-2.

In both sets, the Serb broke the serve of the 37-year-old Swiss from the start to dominate on the scoreboard, although in the second set he had more difficulties scoring the set since Wawrinka played better, forcing the Serb to execute several shots from great class.

After a difficult start to the season, in which he was unable to play on the Australian and American tours due to not being vaccinated against covid-19, Novak has had an irregular campaign on clay, with an early elimination in Monte Carlo, a semifinal in Madrid and the final in Belgrade. On Friday he will face the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (9th) in the quarterfinals, who beat the American Marcos Giron, executioner on Wednesday of the Argentine Diego Schwartzman. In case of defeat, Djokovic will cede the world number 1 to Daniil Medvedev, despite the fact that the Russian is absent in Rome.

