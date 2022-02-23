Nadal’s emotional message to Del Potro: “He couldn’t enjoy the career he deserved”

The Spanish tennis player lamented the injuries suffered by the Argentine throughout his career



This Monday Rafael Nadal gave an interview to the channel ATP where he made a deep analysis of his present and the future of tennis. In addition, he was consulted about the withdrawal of Juan Martin Del Potrothe Argentine who, due to his injuries, had to say goodbye a few weeks ago after participating in the Buenos Aires Open. The Spaniard is preparing to face the tournament Acapulcoon Mexico.

The former number 1 in the world sent an affectionate greeting to the man from Tandil: “He had been one of the most charismatic players on tour for a long time. I am very sorry that he was not able to enjoy the career he deserved due to all the injuries and problems he had over the years. I feel very sorry for him. All I wish for you is happiness and I hope you can continue with your life in a positive way without suffering too much every day”.

It was precisely on this point that the of the foal in his last game, against Federico Delbonis, on February 8. “I gave everything until the last point. I wish I could sleep without leg pain after two years. And that’s what I’m going to try to achieve starting tomorrow. It is very difficult to continue with the inconvenience. I have my whole life ahead of me and I want to live it in peace”, He had pointed out through tears at the Lawn Tennis Club.

Nadal He had always shown solidarity with the Argentine, even sending him public messages after each operation he needed. For this reason, his statements on Monday are not accidental. In January 2020, before knee surgery that he would undergo Delpothe Spaniard had pointed out in a press conference: “Seeing him like this makes me sad, it’s very bad news. I hope that with the new operation the problem will be solved and we can see him again on a track”.

Nadal and Del Potro archive forum at Wimbledon (Reuters)

On the other hand, the 35-year-old tennis player pointed to the successor of the trident Djokovic-Nadal-Federer, whose end is getting closer. The highlight was the Russian Daniil Medvedev who with 26 years is located in position 2 of the ranking of the ATP. “He is very solid, with an incredible career and without a doubt he deserves to be fighting to be number 1″.

With 21 Grand Slam titles to his credit, Nadal has returned to the spa Acapulcothe place where he won his second award as a professional tennis player, to fight for the Mexican Open in 2022. The 29th edition of the tournament will be played between February 21 and 26 and has the Spanish (fifth in the world ranking) as the favorite, even though the draw has four other players from the top 10: the Russian Daniel Medveded (2), German Alexander Zverev (3), defending champion, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), finalist of the tournament in 2021, and the Italian Matteo Berrettini (6).

