Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan Film (NNS) 2021: Solid | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan is an upcoming film starring Silambarasan within the lead function. The movie used to be helmed via Gautham Vasudev Menon. AR Rahman roped in for the track for Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan Film. It’s the 3rd collaboration of the trio GVM, AR Rahman, and Simbu after Vinnaithandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The workforce has a separate fan base for his or her creature and it is going to be a romantic dinner party for STR lovers. Thamarai pens the dialogues and lyrics. The movie is being produced via Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh below his banner Vels Movie Global.

Famend creator B Jeya Mohan who used to be in the past a part of Indian 2, Sarkar, 2.0 and so on in writing screenplay is now onboard for Simbu’s Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

Simbu weight reduction might be an ideal merit for the tale. Consistent with assets, the taking pictures commences this summer time of 2021. STR has a number of films in his kitty together with Maha, Maanaadu, Pathu Thala, and extra. Gautam Vasudev Menon used to be closing noticed in Vels Movie Global’s anthology film Kutty Tale.

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan Film Complete Main points

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon
Manufacturers Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh
Screenplay Gautham Vasudev Menon
Style Romantic Drama
Tale Gautham Vasudev Menon
Solid Silambarasan
Tune AR Rahman
Cinematographer But to be up to date
Editor But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Vels Movie Global
Liberate date 2021
Language Tamil

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan Solid

Listed below are the whole forged listing of upcoming Tamil film Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan Film,

Here’s the identify glance poster of Simbu’s Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan movie,

