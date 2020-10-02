Nadja Bellan-White Joins Vice Media Group as First Global CMO

Vice Media Group tapped Nadja Bellan-White, an advert company and advertising exec with greater than 20 years of expertise, to guide its brand-storytelling efforts globally.

Bellan-White, beforehand primarily based within the U.Okay., will work from Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and can report back to CEO Nancy Dubuc. She begins on the finish of October.

With Bellan-White’s appointment, present Vice CMO Man Slattery is leaving the corporate after almost 5 years.

Because the youth-media firm’s first CMO, Bellan-White will helm the corporate’s advertising, model and communications groups internationally throughout its companies, which embody Vice Information, Vice.com, Vice Studios manufacturing unit, the Vice TV cable channel, in-house advert company Advantage, and women-focused model Refinery29.

The addition of Bellan-White to Vice Media’s senior management crew comes after Refinery29, acquired a 12 months in the past, was roiled by allegations of racial discrimination. R29 co-founder and editor-in-chief Christene Barberich resigned in June after main the positioning’s editorial operations for 15 years due to the controversy. Final month, Vice named Simone Oliver, a former Fb exec and New York Instances editor, as Refinery29’s world EIC.

“Fairly merely, it doesn’t get higher than Nadja,” Dubuc mentioned in saying Bellan-White’s rent. “Her work in remodeling a few of the greatest manufacturers on the planet is industry-defining and her means to seek out methods to uniquely join content material, viewers and commerce globally within the market is unparalleled.”

Bellan-White commented, “I’m massively excited to be becoming a member of the Vice household and to play my half in realizing Nancy’s imaginative and prescient for the enterprise. Vice is among the most unusual manufacturers in media and one I’ve admired from afar. We’ve got the chance to proceed to construct a model that embodies the pillars of reality and tradition — at a time when it’s so necessary to our viewers to inform these tales that replicate their lives.”

Bellan-White most just lately was government companion for WPP’s Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, the place she managed the account for Unilever’s Dove. Throughout her tenure at Ogilvy, she led model work for purchasers together with American Categorical, LG Electronics, IKEA North America, Coca-Cola, Siemens and Safaricom/Vodafone. In 2014 she was promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, the place she managed its enterprise throughout the continent. Bellan-White additionally helped develop Ogilvy/WPP Roots, a corporation devoted to driving cultural range and inclusion throughout the corporate’s European footprint.

Bellan-White earned a bachelor’s diploma in overseas affairs and Spanish from the College of Virginia and an MBA from NYU’s Stern College of Enterprise.

Additionally Friday, Dubuc introduced that PR exec Meera Pattni has been promoted to the function of VP, communications for Vice Media Group. Pattni (who will report back to Bellan-White) joined the corporate in 2014 after a profession as a journalist and has labored in communications throughout Vice’s company, information, digital and TV divisions internationally.