Naezy (Rapper) Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Naved Shaikh is an Indian Hip-Hop Rapper. His degree name is Naezy The Baa – Naezy The Crazy. Permit us to find out some additional interesting details about Naved Shaikh’s lifestyles, his family, biography and other knowledge.

Biography/Wiki

Naved used to be born on 10 August 1993 (age 25; as in 2018) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He used to be skilled at a convent school in Mumbai and later enrolled in Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Mumbai.

At the age of 13, he used to be inspired by means of Sean Paul’s tune ‘Temperature,’ which he befell to hear at a marriage instance. Right through his college days, he formed a hip-hop team along along side his friends by means of the name, “The Schizophrenics.”

In 2014, he posted a DIY musical video, Aafat, on YouTube. Temporarily, the tune went viral, accumulating tens of hundreds of thousands of perspectives.

Physically Glance

Height: 5’ 7”

Weight: 60 kg

Body Measurements: 40′ Chest, 30′ Waist, 12′ Biceps

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Female friend & Caste

Naved used to be born proper right into a lower-middle-class orthodox Muslim Family. He grew up in Ram Bachan chawl of Mumbai, where his family has been dwelling since 1935. He’s the only child of his mother and father. His father works in Dubai.

Career

In 2014, a documentary titled, ‘Bombay 70,’ used to be made, which focused at the life of Naezy, and the way in which he attracted repute by way of his experience. In 2015, Naezy collaborated along side his fellow rapper, Divine, and introduced a tune ‘Mere Gully Mein’ underneath Sony India, which obtained spherical 10 million perspectives. It used to be moreover referred to be the Mumbai’s rap anthem.

In 2017, Naezy made his debut with the tune, Rap Knock Out throughout the Bollywood movie, Monetary establishment Chor.

Data

He admires the songs sung by means of Lil Wayne and Sean Paul.

As a result of the loss of right kind guardianship from his father, who stayed in Dubai, Naezy fell in bad company as a baby. He has moreover professional each and every physically and mental torture when he used to be locked up for a night.

His idol rapper is Tupac Shakur.

In his initial days, Naezy replicated the rapping form of rappers like Lil Wayne and Sean Paul.

He likes to position on branded clothes.

He’s a Non-Vegetarian.

He is living throughout the chawl house of Kurla in Mumbai.

He’s fluent in Urdu, Hindi, English, Marathi and Arabic.

In 2016, he performed throughout the season finale episode of the current, On Air With AIB, and sang ‘Tragedy Me Comedy.’

He recorded his first tune, Aahat, on his iPad, sent by means of his father from Dubai to video chat along side his family thru Skype.

In step with the research, Naezy himself shot and recorded his first tune, Aahat, on his iPhone.

After his first solo release Aahat, Naezy used to be equipped a maintain, Only So much Louder, artist and an instance management company.

He gave a are living potency at NH7 Weekender pageant in Pune in front of 18,000 fans.

Zoya Akhtar, film director, first spotted his potency while her movie, Dil Dhadakne Do. She used to be inspired by means of his tale and made up our minds to make a movie on him when she met him at Blue Frog Club in Mumbai.

His leisure pursuits embrace travelling.