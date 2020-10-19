Nafla, Crazy, BLOO, Owen, And Young West Admit To Marijuana Use + Agency Issues Statement

It has been reported that Nafla, Crazy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West admitted to marijuana use final 12 months.

On October 19, the outlet Channel A reported that the 5 artists from the company MKIT Rain Data had been caught by the police final 12 months after utilizing marijuana.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit reportedly performed a search and seizure on the company in September 2019 as a part of an investigation into drug-related suspicions relating to one of many rappers.

It’s stated that Nafla said throughout police questioning that he had smoked marijuana with others together with Crazy in a studio on the company. He additionally reportedly said that Young West had obtained the marijuana. It’s reported that Owen obtained marijuana from a 3rd social gathering and he admitted to smoking it with fellow rappers and others two occasions.

The police forwarded the 5 artists to the prosecution on suspicions of violation of the Act on the Management of Narcotics, and so forth. Channel A reported that indictment was suspended for 4 of the artists in consideration of things resembling them being first offenders.

Their company said to Channel A, “The members acknowledge their wrongdoing and are deeply reflecting. We now have put plans for disciplinary motion in place to make sure this doesn’t occur once more.”

Nafla and Crazy competed on the rapper competitors present “Present Me the Cash 777” in 2018, with Nafla coming in first and Crazy being the runner-up. Owen appeared final Friday on the brand new season of the present, “Present Me the Cash 9.” BLOO not too long ago gained consideration for his sleeper hit “Downtown Child,” which topped charts.