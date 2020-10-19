Nafla, Crazy, BLOO, Owen, And Young West Admit To Marijuana Use + Agency Issues Statement

It has been reported that Nafla, Crazy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West admitted to marijuana use final 12 months.
On October 19, the outlet Channel A reported that the 5 artists from the company MKIT Rain Data had been caught by the police final 12 months after utilizing marijuana.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit reportedly performed a search and seizure on the company in September 2019 as a part of an investigation into drug-related suspicions relating to one of many rappers.
It’s stated that Nafla said throughout police questioning that he had smoked marijuana with others together with Crazy in a studio on the company. He additionally reportedly said that Young West had obtained the marijuana. It’s reported that Owen obtained marijuana from a 3rd social gathering and he admitted to smoking it with fellow rappers and others two occasions.
The police forwarded the 5 artists to the prosecution on suspicions of violation of the Act on the Management of Narcotics, and so forth. Channel A reported that indictment was suspended for 4 of the artists in consideration of things resembling them being first offenders.
Their company said to Channel A, “The members acknowledge their wrongdoing and are deeply reflecting. We now have put plans for disciplinary motion in place to make sure this doesn’t occur once more.”
Nafla and Crazy competed on the rapper competitors present “Present Me the Cash 777” in 2018, with Nafla coming in first and Crazy being the runner-up. Owen appeared final Friday on the brand new season of the present, “Present Me the Cash 9.” BLOO not too long ago gained consideration for his sleeper hit “Downtown Child,” which topped charts.
Good day, that is MKIT Rain Data.
We’re conveying our official assertion relating to the suspension of prosecution for MKIT Rain Data artists over costs of smoking marijuana, which was reported on in the present day by means of tv and information articles.
First, we bow our heads in apology towards all of the individuals who had been upset and shocked by the information associated to our company’s artists.
All of our artists had been investigated final 12 months for suspicions of getting smoked marijuana. Through the police investigation, all of the artists earnestly took half within the investigation in accordance with the authorized course of. Their urine assessments all got here again unfavorable. Nevertheless, they admitted throughout this course of to smoking marijuana in 2019, and in July they finally obtained a suspension of indictment, with Young West’s trial presently ongoing.
In regard to this, all the MKIT Rain Data members acknowledge their wrongdoing, are sincerely regretful, and are deeply reflecting. Our company feels a heavy accountability over this taking place. As a way to guarantee this doesn’t occur once more, our company has put measures in place to stop this from occurring in addition to disciplinary measures, and we plan to cope with this firmly.
Our present administration has all been modified, in addition to our administration strategies. We’re carefully managing and checking elements such because the non-public lives of our artists. We’ll proceed to do our greatest when it comes to the administration of our artists.
We as soon as once more apologize for inflicting concern for the followers who all the time love MKIT Rain Data and everybody who has proven honest curiosity.
