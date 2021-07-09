Naganathan Pandi (Athlete) Wiki, Biography, Age, Monitor Document, Photographs

Naganathan Pandi is an athlete from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He has certified for Tokyo Olympics 2022 as part of the 4x400m Males’s Relay. He received such a lot of titles and medals all through his school days that result in paintings within the police division as a second-grade officer in 2018. After becoming a member of the police provider, the highest officials from the dept inspired him and gave toughen to his athletic actions. In contemporary Olympic trials held at Patia, he was once certified for the impending Tokyo Olympics. Together with Pandi, the Olympic sprinter Arokia Rajiv from Tiruchirappalli joins the 4x400m males’s relay.

Naganathan Pandi Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Naganathan Pandi
Actual Identify Naganathan Pandi
Nickname Pandi
Occupation Athlete, Police Officer
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Exercise, Taking part in, Tune
Beginning Position Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu
Place of birth Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu
Present Town Patiala, Punjab
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Naganathan Pandi Legit Social Profiles

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Naganathan Pandi

  • He secured second in Patila Nationwide 400m match that were given price tag to Tokyo Olympics.
  • He joined Police provider with Inter zonal and Shape III certificates.
  • This younger athlete is supported and inspired through Tamil Nadu police division.

Naganathan Pandi Photographs

Listed here are the newest photographs of sprinter Naganathan Pandi,

Naganathan-Pandi

