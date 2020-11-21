Entertainment

Nagrota Encounter: After Nagrota Muthbed, the attitude of India hardened, Pakistani High Commission officer summoned

November 21, 2020
1 Min Read

new Delhi: On Thursday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a major conspiracy of terrorists in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, the security forces killed four terrorists who came with the intention of spreading terror and panic in the valley. After the encounter in Nagrota, the Government of India is now taking strict measures in this matter. The High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned on Saturday by the Foreign Ministry. Also Read – Preparing to deliver Corona vaccine to every Indian, Prime Minister Modi holds important review meeting

Accusing Pakistan of plotting a terrorist attack in India, it severely reprimanded Pakistan. Also Read – Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious antics

