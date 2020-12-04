Nagrota Encounter: NIA takes over investigation, will investigate the encounter of 4 terrorists killed by Jaish

NIA to investigate Nagrota encounter, four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in J&K: Investigation agency NIA has recently taken over the investigation of an encounter in Nagrota, Jammu. The NIA will conduct an investigation to find out the conspiracy and intent of these Jaish terrorists and will also find out the people in contact with them. In this encounter, 4 terrorists of Pakistan’s banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were killed by the police. Also Read – #Shehla Rashid’s serious accusation of his father, wrote to DGP and told- My daughter Deshrohi ..

Let me tell you that in the Nagrota area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir, the police launched a campaign on November 19, in which 4 terrorists were killed. Also Read – PDP’s Youth Wing Leader Waheed Parra in 15-day NIA custody, connection case with Hizbul

Officials have informed on Friday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the case following a notification issued by the central government. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani drone reappears near the Line of Control, search operation continues

In Nagrota area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir, the police launched a quick operation on 19 November, in which four terrorists were killed. The NIA will conduct an investigation to find out the conspiracy and intent of these Jaish terrorists and will also find out the people in contact with them. The NIA team also visited the encounter site at Ban Toll Plaza on 19 November. At the same time, NAI is also investigating an encounter that took place on 31 January this year in which three JEM terrorists were killed.