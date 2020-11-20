Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious activities

New Delhi: In an encounter on Thursday in Jammu near Nagrota, the army killed 4 terrorists of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish. The Prime Minister congratulated the army on this great success. PM Modi said that once again the nefarious act of Pakistan has come in front of everyone. Also Read – Guru Nanak 551st Birth Anniversary: ​​Nankana Sahib will be commemorated by Sikhs from India on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Explain that the Jaish terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu near Nagrota on Thursday were carrying weapons and ammunition in large quantities. The top police officer has said that 11 AK-47 rifles and pistols have also been recovered from them. There is every possibility that they were making some big plan. Also Read – Bangalore Tech Summit 2020: PM Modi-Digital Program has become the lifestyle of the people at the Bangalore Tech Summit-2020

Tweeting on the incident, PM Modi said, “The killing of four terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in the encounter, the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, indicates the failure of their nefarious designs. ” Also Read – PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Technology Summit today, after 22 years the second Prime Minister will be participating in the program

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

In his next tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Our forces again displayed indomitable courage, bravery, professional attitude, thwarted the conspiracy to target the grassroots democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Jem terrorists plot to do ‘something big’ on 26-11 anniversary, PM reviews meeting

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and various top security officials. It was revealed that Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu were plotting a major terrorist attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Government sources said that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting. The Prime Minister took stock of the situation in the meeting. Sources said that the conspiracy of the terrorists was to “do something big” on the anniversary of the 26 November Mumbai terror attack.

Police had said that a truck carrying newly recruited terrorists was caught on Thursday. After that, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter in Nagrota. Two policemen were injured in the encounter. Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to carry out a “big conspiracy” but it has been thwarted.

