Nagrota Encounter reveals big conspiracy, terrorists connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief’s brother,

Nagrota Encounter: The four terrorists who were killed near the Nagrota Toll Plaza on the Jammu and Kashmir highway were associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization. All the terrorists were constantly in contact with their handlers sitting in Pakistan. This is revealed by the digital mobile radio set recovered from the terrorists. These Pakistan-backed terrorists killed in the encounter were preparing for a major attack like 26/11 in Mumbai 12 years ago. Also Read – Nagrota Encounter: After the Nagrota encounter, the strictness of India, the Pakistani High Commission officer was summoned

This digital mobile radio made in Pakistan has also got the message of a chat between the terrorists and their handlers, in which the handler is asking the terrorists, reached? Did not face any problem? All these messages were recorded around 2 pm. Sitting in Pakistan, the boss was constantly in touch with these four terrorists. Also Read – Pakistan’s big crackdown on terror, Terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years

Some numbers saved in code word in the mobile phone found from the terrorists were in constant contact. Locations from terrorists were constantly being traced through save numbers called P1 and P55. In different messages that came from these two numbers, terrorists were being searched. In some messages – where to reach? What is Surat-e-Hall? Is there any problem?… Like messages have been received. They also got a response from the terrorists, in which the reply was sent at 2 pm. Also Read – Nagrota Encounter: Security forces blasted 4 Pak terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 AK-47 recovered

Along with this, another CCTV footage of the truck in which the terrorists were going on board has been found. The truck was seen at a toll near Samba at 3.44 am. After about 40 minutes, the terrorists were wiped out at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota. Apart from the truck owner, information about these terrorists, who were in contact, is being collected.

Actually, during the check on the toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu, the security forces piled four terrorists on the N-44. The terrorists were hiding in a truck and started firing when stopped for checking. During the retaliation, the soldiers blew up the truck, after which the terrorists started running towards the forest nearby. All the terrorists were killed in the operation which lasted for 3 hours. Apart from 11 AK-47s, a large number of weapons were recovered from them.