Nahuel Molina’s great free kick goal on the hour for Udinese’s victory

*Nahuel Molina’s goal against Torino

This Sunday Udinese won by 2 to 0 to Torino in the match corresponding to date 24 of Serie A. The local team opened the scoring in the 93rd minute thanks to a magnificent free kick from the Argentine Nahuel MolinaLater, his compatriot Ignacio Pussetto sentenced the victory with a penalty.

The set driven Gabriele Cioffi He came to this complicated game with relegation, just three points from the red zone, that’s why he needed to become strong against his people and add three. The coach who had sat the right-back on the bench for substitutes, gave him room when they were already 35 minutes into the second half and the score did not move.

In added time, when Torino played with 10 due to the expulsion of Rolando Mandragora, Molina surprised to take over a free shot on the left edge of the area. While everyone was waiting for the center, the former Boca Juniors shot over the barrier and, thanks to the fact that the goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic this execution was not expected, it stamped the 1 to 0 to unleash the madness.

Shortly after the former Hurricane Ignacio Pussetto, who had also started the match from the bench, widened the difference and sentenced, from a penalty, the final 2-0. With that victory, the Udinese reached 24 points and took 6 difference to the Venezia, which is located in the declining zone in the A league and this Sunday he lost 2-0 with Naples.

Molina, whose offensive vocation and great ability to throw first class centers, opened the doors to the Argentine national team, showed that he can also contribute with his shot from a free kick, something that was not well known until this Sunday. The 23-year-old, who appears to have secured a place on the list for the Qatar World Cup, fight with Gonzalo Montiel for being the starting right back of the team that leads Lionel Scaloni.

