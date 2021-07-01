Nainika Anasuru (Dhee 13) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Pictures

Nainika Anasuru Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Nainika Anasuru
|Actual Title
|Nainika Anasuru
|Nickname
|Naini
|Occupation
|Dancer & Choreographer
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Listening Track and Dance
|Start Position
|Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
|Place of origin
|Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
|Present Town
|Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Nainika Anasuru’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/Nupur1726
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/_.nainikadances
Fascinating information about Nainika Anasuru
- She is a scholar of Stepz 2 Rhythm Dance Studio.
- Nainika is a former TikTok famous person.
- As of July 2021, this woman collected 167k fans on Instagram.
- Nainika endorses a number of manufacturers thru her Instagram account.
- She is likely one of the finalists of much-acclaimed tv display Dance India Dance season 6.
TV Displays
- Dance India Dance 6 – 2017 to 2018 (Function: Contestant)
- Dhee 13 – 2020 to 2021 (Function: Contestant)
- Dance India Dance Little Masters (Function: Choreographer)
Nainika Anasuru Pictures
Simply see the cool clicks of Nainika Anasuru,
