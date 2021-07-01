Nainika Anasuru (Dhee 13) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Pictures

Title Nainika Anasuru

Actual Title Nainika Anasuru

Nickname Naini

Occupation Dancer & Choreographer

Date of Start But to be up to date

Age But to be up to date

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Single

Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date

Husband But to be up to date

Youngsters But to be up to date

Faith Hindu

Instructional Qualification But to be up to date

College But to be up to date

School But to be up to date

Spare time activities Listening Track and Dance

Start Position Jharsuguda, Odisha, India

Place of origin Jharsuguda, Odisha, India

Present Town Jharsuguda, Odisha, India