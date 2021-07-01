Nainika Anasuru (Dhee 13) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Pictures

Nainika Anasuru Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Nainika Anasuru
Actual Title Nainika Anasuru
Nickname Naini
Occupation Dancer & Choreographer
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Listening Track and Dance
Start Position Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
Place of origin Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
Present Town Jharsuguda, Odisha, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Nainika Anasuru’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/Nupur1726

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/_.nainikadances

Fascinating information about Nainika Anasuru

  • She is a scholar of Stepz 2 Rhythm Dance Studio.
  • Nainika is a former TikTok famous person.
  • As of July 2021, this woman collected 167k fans on Instagram.
  • Nainika endorses a number of manufacturers thru her Instagram account.
  • She is likely one of the finalists of much-acclaimed tv display Dance India Dance season 6.

TV Displays

  • Dance India Dance 6 – 2017 to 2018 (Function: Contestant)
  • Dhee 13 – 2020 to 2021 (Function: Contestant)
  • Dance India Dance Little Masters (Function: Choreographer)

Nainika Anasuru Pictures

Simply see the cool clicks of Nainika Anasuru,

Nainika Anasuru

Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru
Nainika Anasuru (Dhee 13) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Images

