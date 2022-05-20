“Naive”: promoter of Canelo Álvarez responded to Óscar de la Hoya for attacks against him

Canelo Álvarez has generated disputes between Óscar de la Hoya and Eddie Hearn (Photos: Getty Images)

Saúl Álvarez’s defeat against Dmitry Bivol It was the perfect pretext for Óscar de la Hoya will make demeaning statements to Eddie Hearn, its current promoter. After the Golden Boy criticized the decision to organize the fight between the best pound for pound in the world and the Russian, the president of Matchroom Boxing attacked the former boxer: He called him naive and made reference to his alleged addictions.

The tense disagreement between de la Hoya and Hearn began minutes after Bivol’s victory was announced. And it is that, through his verified Twitter account, the Mexican-American mentioned Canelo Álvarez in a tweet where he assured that “It’s not too late (yet) to come back with the best promoter”. Although he received no response, the attacks did not stop there.

During an interview with the media USA Today, the president of the promoter Golden Boy condemned the decision to have forced Saúl Álvarez to fight the 175-pound champion endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and stated that under his representation he would never have allowed something like this.

Óscar de la Hoya lashed out at Eddie Hearn for the fight between Saúl Álvarez and Bivol (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

“The fact that the promoter of this event pushed Bivol with Canelo it was the stupidest move in boxing history. It’s not knowing boxing. It was the stupidest move, whoever allowed him to fight Bivol. I would never have allowed Canelo will fight with Bivol”, condemned Oscar de la Hoya.

The former athlete’s words reached Hearn’s ears, who did not hesitate to respond the first time he could. In defense of him recognized the good step of Óscar by the professional pugilism, although he denied having influence or decision-making power in the scenarios that have been presented to the boxer from Guadalajara in recent months. Conversely, blamed the boxer himself, as well as Eddy Reynoso.

“To think that Canelo he lets me make the decisions about his career is a bit naive on the part of Óscar de la Hoya, who says a lot, but I mean the biggest lesson you can learn from those comments is, you know, don’t do drugs kids. That is the basis of his comments”, declared the president of Matchroom Boxing to the microphones of Tha Boxing Voice.

The employment relationship between Saúl Álvarez and Oscar de la Hoya began in 2010, when he signed with Golden Boy; years later they signed the most lucrative contract in sports history (Photo: Instagram/@oscardelahoya)

Similarly, Hearn recognized Saúl Álvarez’s decision to face new challenges in his career, those that took him out of his comfort zone at 168 pounds. “That’s boxing, what do you want? A champion to not pass difficult tests? we should applaud Canelo Álvarez for continually wanting to prove themselves”, he concluded.

The rivalry between boxing promoters did not arise from a direct conflict. It is worth mentioning that de la Hoya enjoyed Álvarez’s promotion for more than nine years since 2010. With the agreement, the Mexican’s career enjoyed great momentum, although the former athlete also benefited financially. Even, in 2019 they came to sign the most lucrative contract in the history of boxing worldwide.

The agreement considered a series of 12 fights in exchange for pocketing $385 million. Although the contract seemed a done deal, a year later Canelo sought the dissolution of the contract by arguing, among other things, that Óscar de la Hoya and his team did not consult him to decide the fights he would engage in. Thus, after separating from Golden Boy PromotionsÁlvarez gave his confidence to Eddie Hearn, with whom he has worked in the last five fights.

