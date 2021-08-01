Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand, Red Line phase of Delhi Metro’s Grey Line will get started from August 6: DMRC

Delhi Metro Information: New Delhi: Delhi Metro (Delhi Metro’s Gray Line) grey line of (Gray Line) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand constructed via increasing (Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand) and Red Line corridors in Trilokpuri (Trilokpuri phase of Red Line) A small phase of the Officers gave this knowledge on Sunday.Additionally Learn – ‘DTC is working at a lack of greater than Rs 1,000 crore once a year since 2015, now not a unmarried bus has been purchased’

The Delhi Metro Rail Company (DMRC) mentioned that the Union Minister for Housing and City Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and the Leader Minister of Delhi will release those two sections via video conferencing. Officers mentioned that the inaugural rite will probably be held on-line on August 6 within the morning whilst passenger carrier will get started from 3 pm at the similar day on each the sections. Additionally Learn – Ditch created because of street cave in below IIT flyover in Delhi, Congress mentioned – 300 devices of unfastened electrical energy got here out after tearing the land

The Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Gray Line and the Trilokpuri phase of Red Line will probably be inaugurated via the Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and City Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri & the Hon’ble Leader Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal on sixth August. — Delhi Metro Rail Company I please put on a masks😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 1, 2021

Additionally Learn – Video: Water stage greater in Yamuna in Delhi, after alert, tracking the placement in low-lying spaces for twenty-four hours

The about one kilometer lengthy Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand phase will take the Metro to the inner spaces of Najafgarh. The roughly 289 m lengthy Trilokpuri phase between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will probably be totally attached to the 59 km lengthy Red Line and will probably be situated at necessary issues of town akin to Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station, South Extension. Markets, INA and Lajpat Nagar will probably be attached. There are 38 metro stations at the Red Line. With the hole of those sections, the Delhi Metro community will develop into 390 km lengthy, with 286 stations.