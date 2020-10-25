Najwa Najjar Announces New Project Musical ‘Kiss of a Stranger’

Main Arab filmmaker Najwa Najjar has introduced that her subsequent movie undertaking will probably be “Kiss of a Stranger,” from an unique script she wrote in the course of the lockdown.

“Kiss of a Stranger” is a musical set in the course of the Golden Age of Egyptian cinema within the Thirties. Happening within the cosmopolitan metropolis of Alexandria, the place strangers from all walks of life are trying to find richer, extra significant experiences, the movie will take a enjoyable and thrilling take a look at the beginning of the Egyptian movie trade, utilizing the ability of music, dance and cinema.

Lately elected to the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, the Jordanian-Palestinian filmmaker was attending the El Gouna Movie Competition to debate the script for her fourth movie with high-profile Egyptian actors and potential heads of division. She can also be location scouting as she seems to be for venues that can seize the magic of pre-war Alexandria.

Talking at El Gouna, Najjar informed Selection: “I’m right here to progress my dream undertaking. It’s a historic feelgood story that’s wanted greater than ever in a area – and possibly even in a world – that has stopped dreaming. It’s a musical set prior to now, with its eye on the longer term.” Palestine’s Ustura Movies, headed by Najjar and Hani E. Kort are producing the movie with manufacturing companions in Egypt set to be confirmed.

It’s not the primary time that music and dance have performed a important half within the director’s work. Najjar started as a documentarian, earlier than unleashing her debut narrative in 2008, “Pomegranates and Myrrh,” which informed the story of a Palestinian dancer who defends her household’s property after her husband is imprisoned. The movie picked up 10 worldwide awards, enjoying to over 80 movie festivals.

Her second movie, “Eyes of a Thief,” a psychological thriller set within the West Financial institution, was the Palestinian submission to the 2014 Oscars. It starred multi-award-winning Egyptian Khaled Abol Naga as a prisoner launched after 10 years in an Israeli jail, in addition to giving the sensational Algerian singer Souad Massi her appearing debut.

Her third function movie, the Jordanian, Luxembourg, Icelandic and Palestinian co-production, “Between Heaven and Earth,” competed on the Cairo Movie Competition final yr, the place it received the perfect screenplay award for its story of a divorcing couple revisiting the previous. The movie had a number of worldwide screenings delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however is in rivalry for this yr’s European Movie Awards, and is a candidate for Jordan’s Worldwide Function Movie Oscar entry.