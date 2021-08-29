Nakshatra Medhekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Nakshatra Medhekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Nakshatra Medhekar is an Indian movie and tv actress. She is understood for her portrayal in tv serials similar to Sur Rahu De, Mazhiya Mahera, Chandra Aahe Sakshila and Lek Mazi Ladaki. She has additionally labored in Amazon High’s authentic Marathi movie Preetam in 2021.
Biography
Nakshatra Medhekar used to be born on 17 February 1996 in Thane district of Maharashtra. She has finished her education from Bhagwati College after which finished commencement from Sathye Faculty, Vile Parle. All over the commencement, Medhekar got to work in tv presentations. She were given her first large leap forward with ETV Marathi display Mazhiya Mahera. She performed lead position of Pallavi along Vikas Patil. After that she were given alternative to play necessary roles in different Marathi TV presentations similar to Lek Mazi Ladaki, Sur Rahu De and Chandra Aahe Sakshila.
Excluding tv, Medhekar used to be noticed as Bahu Begam (daughter in regulation of shahistakhan) in ancient drama movie Fatteshikast in 2019.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Nakshatra Medhekar
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|17 February 1996
|Age (as in 2021)
|25 Years
|Beginning Position
|Thane, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Training Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4″ Toes
|Weight
|52 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Poetry, Studying and Looking at motion pictures
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Nakshatra Medhekar
- Nakshatra Medhekar used to be born in Thane, Maharashtra.
- She made her tv debut with Colours Marathi display Mazhiya Mahera within the 12 months 2015.
- She has featured in quite a lot of tune albums.
- She performed lead actress position in Amazon High’s movie Preetam along Pranav Raorane and Upendra Limaye.
- Medhekar from time to time consumes alcoholic drinks.
If in case you have extra information about Nakshatra Medhekar. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.