Nakshatra Medhekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Nakshatra Medhekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Nakshatra Medhekar is an Indian movie and tv actress. She is understood for her portrayal in tv serials similar to Sur Rahu De, Mazhiya Mahera, Chandra Aahe Sakshila and Lek Mazi Ladaki. She has additionally labored in Amazon High’s authentic Marathi movie Preetam in 2021.

Biography

Nakshatra Medhekar used to be born on 17 February 1996 in Thane district of Maharashtra. She has finished her education from Bhagwati College after which finished commencement from Sathye Faculty, Vile Parle. All over the commencement, Medhekar got to work in tv presentations. She were given her first large leap forward with ETV Marathi display Mazhiya Mahera. She performed lead position of Pallavi along Vikas Patil. After that she were given alternative to play necessary roles in different Marathi TV presentations similar to Lek Mazi Ladaki, Sur Rahu De and Chandra Aahe Sakshila.

Excluding tv, Medhekar used to be noticed as Bahu Begam (daughter in regulation of shahistakhan) in ancient drama movie Fatteshikast in 2019.

Bio

Actual Title Nakshatra Medhekar Career Actress Date of Beginning 17 February 1996 Age (as in 2021) 25 Years Beginning Position Thane, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 52 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Spare time activities Poetry, Studying and Looking at motion pictures

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Nakshatra Medhekar

She made her tv debut with Colours Marathi display Mazhiya Mahera within the 12 months 2015.

She has featured in quite a lot of tune albums.

She performed lead actress position in Amazon High’s movie Preetam along Pranav Raorane and Upendra Limaye.

Medhekar from time to time consumes alcoholic drinks.

