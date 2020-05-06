Nam Do Hyon And Lee Han Gyul To Join New Boy Group Slated To Debut This Fall

A brand new boy group is on the brink of debut this fall!

On Might 5, PocketDol Studio introduced, “Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon shall be becoming a member of the boy group we plan to debut this fall. This is a undertaking we have now been planning since final 12 months,” and “Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon have been capable of be part of the boy group as they returned from ‘Produce X 101’ undertaking group X1 sooner than deliberate.”

They continued so as to add, “We have now been making ready to launch a brand new boy group since final 12 months. We consider all the members within the new group have many alternative charms and are very expert, and can make a huge impact within the business once they debut.”

After holding their “1st Fan assembly Completely satisfied Day: Birthday” fan assembly in February, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon have been selling because the duo H&D. They launched their first mini album on April 21 and have been busy with promotional actions for double title tracks “GOODNIGHT” and “SOUL.”

Will you be trying out the brand new boy group this fall? Keep tuned for extra updates!

